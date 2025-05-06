Great Railway Journeys: York-based tour provider acquired for undisclosed sum
GRJ was founded in York in 1973 as a family-run business focused on rail tours. In recent years, the firm has grown its total transaction values from £88m in 2018 to around £175m in the current financial year.
Travel and Tech investor Vitruvian Partners has purchsed the firm from fellow private equity firm Duke Street for an undisclosed sum.
Dave Riley, CEO of Great Rail Journeys, said: “I would like to thank the Duke Street team for their support over the last seven years. The business has transformed in that time becoming the leading multi-source travel business in our sector.
"We've tripled the size of our US business, achieved market leading growth in the UK, and grown beyond rail with the addition of our European river cruises and wider land touring programme.”
Jason Lawford, partner at Duke Street, said: “Great Rail Journeys has been a highly successful investment for Duke Street. We wish the new owners and the management team behind this well-loved travel brand the very best for the future.”
