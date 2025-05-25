Great Yorkshire Show: Awards to celebrate the best in farm innovation
As part of a bigger and better Innovation Zone at the Show, the best of agricultural innovation is celebrated with the GYS Innovation Awards, which have grown to include five categories this year.
All farming and agri-businesses across the UK can enter the awards, not just exhibitors at the show. Categories include:
- On-Farm Early Adopter of the Year: In recognition of farmers and land managers who are among the first to trial, implement, and champion new innovations
- Engineering Innovations: Encompassing machinery, robotics and automation solutions
- Digital Innovations: IT and computing solutions, such as new farm software systems
- Management Innovations: Including project-based innovations and process improvements or solutions to improve the efficiency, sustainability, and effectiveness of agricultural management
- UK Agri-Tech Start Up Business: Recognising agri-business entrepreneurs.
The GYS Innovation Awards and Innovation Zone are organised by the Farmer Scientist Network, which is supported by show organisers, the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, to highlight new ways in which science and technology can find solutions and underpin innovation in agriculture.
Chair of the Farmer Scientist Network, Dr David George, said: “The adoption of new technology is essential to help farm businesses to operate as efficiently and productively as possible. Investment in these solutions can bring about all sorts of benefits, from aiding a business to make significant savings in the long run, to helping to overcome labour pressures by streamlining processes, admin and HR, to supporting first-class animal welfare standards.
“These awards celebrate all of this, and we are delighted to be introducing a new award this year, for On-Farm Early Adopter of the Year. Being among the first to adopt new technology on-farm is not without risk, but incorporating the right innovations on your farm at the right time can be transformative for your business, and inspire wider adoption that benefits the industry as a whole. Innovation is a really exciting part of British agriculture.”
Entries are open on the Great Yorkshire Show website and close on June 6. Among the Innovation Zone exhibitors will be 2024 GYS Innovation Awards Champion, Wolfenden Concrete, who are showcasing the Agri-Stride Vario cattle slats which benefit animal health and welfare, while other newcomers include Oxi-Tech whose Pulse Oxidation disinfectant enhances dairy hygiene.
Live displays of 18 varieties of cover and catch crops will showcase opportunities for income through sustainable farming, supported by Frontier Agriculture. Visitors are also encouraged not to miss the return of the Soil Doctor drop-in clinic, giving farmers the opportunity to bring a clod of farm soil to the show for an analysis of the soil’s health.
