Half a village signs petition against pig unit causing flies and smells

Over half the adults in a Yorkshire Wolds village have signed a petition objecting to a new pig unit, saying they can't open their windows because of flies and smells.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villagers in Burton Fleming are urging councillors to stop the unit, which is under 50m from the nearest home, operating.

A retrospective planning application for the shed at Holmefield Farm for up to 440 weaner pigs was approved last year for a trial one year period, to allow for monitoring by East Riding Council’s environmental health team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howver a resident told the council’s eastern area planning sub committee meeting on Tuesday "simple amenities" like eating outdoors were no longer possible because of flies and unpleasant smells.

The location of the pig unit in Burton Fleming

She said she was speaking on behalf of “well over half” the adult population, including many farmers and parish councillors, a total of 158 people, and there was a “powerful consensus” of opinion.

She said: "Enjoying gardens, eating outdoors, or opening windows, simple amenities that are no longer possible as prevailing winds carry flies and gases like ammonia straight into our homes.”

It was also affecting seven holiday cottages bringing in income and jobs to the village as guests were posting negative online reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ward councillor Jonathan Bibb said the unit was “literally next door and across a narrow road from a residential area” and residents’ lives were “plagued by foul odours, noise from pigs, machinery and operations and relentless fly outbreaks”.

He described it as an “unacceptable assault on basic freedoms” adding that there were also “deep” concerns about animal welfare in the intensive unit.

However the site’s agent told councillors in pig terms the development was "tiny", and odour and noise assessments were “compliant” with guidelines. Another pig unit in the village has 2,000 “finisher” pigs.

Villagers had also complained about traffic on the narrow lane leading to the unit, but the agent said the site only generates 30 lorries a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "It’s a very small development. It has been reviewed by the statutory consultees.

"Environmental health haven’t got an objection and it’s recommended for approval.”

The meeting heard there was no set limit for an acceptable distance between houses and a pig unit.

Councillor Thomas Robson raised concerns about the space the pigs have – saying he’d worked out that 440 animals would have less than the space of the “TV screens” in the committee meeting room.

"If that’s not intensive farming, what is,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He proposed refusal on the grounds that the development wasn’t sustainable – noting that ethics weren’t considered a material planning objection.

Councillor Barbara Jefferson moved to defer the decision for a site visit, which was seconded by Councillor Paul Smith, who said: “We owe this community a little visit, it’s the least we can do.”

Councillor Robson requested that there were 440 pigs in the unit when they visit, as otherwise there was “absolutely no point” going.

He was told officers could make a request, but they could “make no promises whatsoever”.