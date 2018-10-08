Halloween in Leeds: Haunted locations that are sure to give you a fright

October is here and with it comes a fascination for the paranormal, a curiosity for the morbid.

If you want to get in the Halloween spirit why not visit one of Leeds’ most haunted buildings?

The Blue Lady, otherwise known as Mary Ingram, is said to haunt the hall of Temple Newsam .

Temple Newsam

Mary was a 14 year old girl who was alive during the 18th century and was said to have died in tragic circumstances.

Most famously known as the ruins of a 12th century monastery, Kirkstall Abbey also has a few ghostly visitors.

The story says that she was attacked by a highwayman and her jewelry taken before she died from hysteria.

Kirkstall Abbey

The ruins are said to be haunted by Mary, who witnessed her husband commit a gruesome murder on the site of the Abbey. She then turned him into the authorities and is said to be haunted by the guilt of turning him in, according to legend she can be seen wandering the grounds at night.

The adjacent museum to the ruins is also rumoured to be haunted, by the ghost of John Ripley, a former Abbott.

City Varieties Music Hall

According to its staff members and visitors, you can on occasion see pairs of floating legs at the music hall.

As well as the ominously named White Lady who is said to be a former performer on the stage now wandering the establishment in the afterlife.

Another figure who has been sighted at the hall is a man who wears a bowler hat and sits behind a piano.

Slamming doors and moving objects are no unusual occurrence here making it one of Leeds’ most spooky spots.

Armley Mills

Staff and visitors tell tales of slamming doors and mysterious figures appearing in front of them.

The most famous apparition being a Victorian woman in a black dress searching for her lost child.

A gentleman wearing a top hat and adorning a cape has also frightened visitors.

Another folktale is of a young boy who was killed whilst working at the mill in the Victorian era, who cries out in pain.

Thackray Medical Museum

Once a Victorian poorhouse, this building is filled with gruesome tales of the paranormal.

It switched to an infirmary in the 19th century, a place which has seen many deaths through epidemics.

The Grey Lady, a doctor and ghostly hands are just a few of the ghosts that are said to reside in the old museum.

Most famously the Yorkshire Witches bones were put on display at the museum and the spirit is said to be trapped on the grounds.

Mary Bateman was executed for murder in 1809.

St John's church, Briggate

Built in the 17th century this church has a witching heritage.

A wool trader who was connected to the church was cursed by a witch for being too arrogant over his financial success.

However, he did not take the curse seriously and now his spirit is forever trapped inside the church.

The church is still open today and it’s gothic looking architecture is eerily spooky to be in the presence off.

It is also the oldest church in Leeds city centre.