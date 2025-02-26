Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harmony Energy Income Trust runs a major battery storage site near Cottingham, East Yorkshire, thought to be Europe’s largest site of its kind.

The company also funds and holds ownership of two other battery energy storage sites in North Yorkshire.

The firm announced on Wednesday that its portfolio of eight battery storage projects is now fully operational.

One of 78 Tesla Megapacks is lowered into place at Harmony Energy's Cottingham site. Image: Harmony Energy

Norman Crighton, chair of Harmony Energy Income Trust plc, said: "This year has seen the Company reach a key milestone, energising 235.8 MWh / 117.9 MW during the period and in doing so, making the portfolio 100 per cent operational at an opportune moment to take advantage of an improving revenue environment.

"Increasing investment in battery energy storage systems is an essential course of action in decarbonising the UK energy system and a crucial component of the nation's net zero strategy."

The announcement comes as Harmony Energy Income Trust progresses with a plan to sell off its full portfolio.

In December of last year, the firm announced that it was “progressing to a final stage of negotiations with a preferred bidder on an exclusive basis and in relation to the Company's full Portfolio.”

The company then announced earlier this month that the substantial due diligence requirements of the preferred bidder had resulted in an extension of exclusivity until 10 March 2025.

The company added in a statement: “Both parties are continuing to progress towards the conclusion of a definitive agreement which will be conditional upon Shareholder approval.

“Should such agreement be approved by Shareholders, the Company would seek to return net sale proceeds to Shareholders via a members' voluntary liquidation process as soon as practicable.”

The firm also announced on Wednesday that it had seen a 147 per cent increase in operational revenue driven by increased operational capacity.

Battery storage sites are designed to store power from green energy sources such as wind or solar for use at later times.

Yorkshire has been identified as a key area for battery storage sites due to its strong National Grid connections linked to past industrialisation.