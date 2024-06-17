Liz was included on the King's Birthday Honours list 2024 on Friday, June 14, which included 1,077 recipients

A Harrogate nurse has been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to social care, having shown outstanding commitment to the sector.

Liz Whyte, HC-One’s Quality Projects Lead, was awarded the title after being named in the King's Birthday honours list 2024 on Friday, June 14, which included 1,077 recipients. Liz is a Registered Nurse with over 30 years’ experience in the care sector, and she has dedicated her career to the care and wellbeing of older people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, Liz has touched the lives of many residents, their families and colleagues, providing support and leadership. Liz has held a number of roles during her career with HC-One, including Managing Director, and Acting Director of Standards and Compliance.

Liz Whyte

Liz’s MBE is a recognition of the impact that she has made throughout her career, including her significant efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was without hesitation that Liz stepped up at the start of the pandemic to play a pivotal role in HC-One's response to COVID – delaying her retirement plans to do so.

Liz, who became HC-One's COVID Lead, very quickly found herself working at a fast pace to digest and deliver complex information across a constantly changing environment.

During these unprecedented times, Liz worked around-the-clock to ensure all our Home Managers and teams had access to and understanding of the ever-evolving guidance across England, Scotland and Wales to keep our residents and colleagues safe. Liz praised her “incredible” colleagues after being recognised in the honours list.

Liz Whyte, MBE, Quality Projects Lead at HC-One, commented:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am honoured and humbled to receive an MBE. It is a huge privilege to be named amongst others who have made a significant difference to people’s lives in their field of work.

“This MBE is really an award for all of my incredible colleagues who gave so much during the pandemic. We couldn’t have done what we did without them.”

Liz co-ordinated efforts with all teams in HC-One throughout the pandemic. This included our procurement team to ensure all HC-One homes had access to the necessary PPE at all times, which was a major achievement given the shortages experienced by others in the health and social care sector.

Liz demonstrated true leadership and teamwork in equal measures as she steered HC-One care homes through the pandemic. Liz also worked closely with the Department of Health and Social Care, playing an active role in sharing best practice as well as providing practical real time feedback and advice to policy makers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz also co-ordinated HC-One’s support for the piloting of initiatives with DHSC before they were fully launched, including the introduction of PCR testing, Lateral Flow Testing, Asymptomatic testing, as well as a number of studies including the Vivaldi study. Going above and beyond in everything she did, Liz was a pillar of support, dedication and unwavering commitment to the HC-One family during the pandemic and beyond.

Liz continues to play a key role at HC-One now in her current position of Quality Projects Lead, supporting teams in homes across Britain to enhance the care that residents receive.

James Tugendhat, HC-One’s Chief Executive Officer said:

“Liz epitomises what we stand for at HC-One through her unwavering care and commitment to residents, their families and our colleagues. Liz delayed her retirement and took on the role as HC-One’s COVID-19 Lead, navigating an unprecedented situation, and showing dedication even in the most difficult of times.