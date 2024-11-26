Health and life sciences sectors have pivotal roles in region's economy, says Tracy Brabin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, made the comments as she delivered the keynote speech at The Yorkshire Post’s Health & Life Sciences Business Breakfast, an event which aimed to foster collaboration and generate economic growth. Ms Brabin told the audience of more than 100 business leaders at the Doubletree by Hilton in Leeds that she wanted West Yorkshire to be the number one place in the UK for healthtech entrepreneurs, innovators and industry. She said the flourishing healthtech cluster was driving health and wealth to all of West Yorkshire's communities.

"Here in West Yorkshire we are the home of the NHS. The Government's industrial strategy identified life sciences as one of the eight sectors with the highest growth opportunities. That's absolutely true here in West Yorkshire because we are already a powerhouse with an ecosystem made up of 90 digital healthcare firms and over 300 healthtech companies. Over 100,000 people in our region are employed in health and life science roles. The announcement of the West Yorkshire Investment Zone is only going to make our cluster even stronger with a 10-year-programme supporting the development of world leading assets across Bradford, Huddersfield and Leeds.

"Each very different, with their own strengths allowing businesses to engage with universities and the NHS to bring forward innovation and deliver commercial growth. The investment zone is set to create more than 2,500 new jobs across the region in the next five years and unlock an anticipated £220m of investment in the next decade."

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Dr Neville Young, Director of Enterprise and Innovation, Health Innovation Yorkshire and Humber, said the event provided an opportunity to bring together some of the experts in the region to talk about the opportunities but also the challenges.

He added: "One of the super strengths of our region is that we have good relationships.”

The value of these relationships was underlined by a panel session featuring Professor Liz Towns-Andrews, 3M Professor of Innovation at the University of Huddersfield, Felix Kumi-Ampofo, Director of Inclusive Economy, Skills and Culture, West Yorkshire Combined Authority, Jessica Kohne, senior human factors consultant and manager at ClariMed and John McCormack, chief revenue officer at Emis Group. The participants highlighted the importance of focusing on the impact the sector could have in spreading health and prosperity.

