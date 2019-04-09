Greggs recalls sausage rolls after finding they contain plastic

Greggs is recalling its frozen mini sausage rolls because they may contain small pieces of plastic.

The small pieces of plastic pose a choking risk, and therefore make the product unsafe to eat.

The bakery giant sells the mini sausage rolls, which come in packs of 16, exclusively through Iceland shops.

Other products are safe

You are still safe to get your steak bakes or vegan sausage rolls.

No other Greggs products are believed to be affected, so anything sold in the Greggs bakeries so popular on the high street is risk-free.

Customers are being told not to eat the mini sausage rolls, and to instead return them to Iceland for a full refund.

Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in all Iceland stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.