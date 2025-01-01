Healthcare provider Benenden raises £6,287 for charities in York
Benenden said this figure was a 34 per cent increase from 2023 when £4,682 was raised. Charities that Benenden Health has fundraised for over the past year include Independent Domestic Abuse Services (IDAS) and Macmillan Cancer Support.
Benenden Health also supported the refurbishment of St Denys Church Hall and was a sponsor of York Pride. Employees also volunteered their time for various York Cares initiatives this year. Fundraising activities for IDAS this year included running a bake sale for World Baking Day in May and running the York 10k in August. Activity for Macmillan included completing the Mighty Hike in June and running a coffee and cake sale for Macmillan’s Coffee Morning in September.
Mike Hay, Chief People Officer at Benenden Health, said: "I’m incredibly proud to see this fundraising result after a year of hard work from our employees. But it is much more than donating money and giving time; it’s about developing partnerships, making a difference, building camaraderie among employees, and making a real-life difference in our community."
