Healthcare software developer Emis Group sees revenue increase

Healthcare software developer Emis Group reported a 6 per cent increase in revenues for the year ended December 31, 2018, boosted by high levels of recurring revenue.

The Leeds-based group said it has maintained its leading position in UK GP market, with market share increasing by 1 per cent to 57 per cent.

Andy Thorburn, CEO of EMIS.

The firm has reached a settlement with NHS Digital over legacy issues, which was within the £11.2m provision previously announced and said it is well positioned for the pre-procurement phase of the GP IT Futures bid for primary care.

Andy Thorburn, CEO of EMIS, said: “The business performed well, with good revenue growth in the period and profit in line with market expectations, supported by growing revenues across all our key segments.

“We maintained our track record of high levels of recurring revenue, good cash generation and an increased dividend, and the group is well positioned for future growth. We worked hard throughout the year to improve our service and responsiveness to our loyal customers.

“Our focus going forward is ensuring we secure our place on the GP IT Futures framework and on growing the business to business private sector enterprise side of our business, including continuing to develop patient-facing technology.

“Making the best use of technology remains a key focus for the NHS and we are well placed to deliver the digital solutions our customers and end-users need both now and in the future.

“We are in alignment with NHS policy and fully support the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care’s modernisation agenda.

“We are energised and focussed on executing our new strategy and associated plans in 2019.”