Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade 2025: A colourful celebration of Calderdale’s wild side

Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade returned on Sunday (Jun 22), bringing the town to life with a joyful celebration of “Water, Woods and Wilderness – the Calderdale Way.”

Hundreds took part in the vibrant procession, featuring canal boats, dancing bluebells, wild garlic tribes, stilt-walkers, giant puppets, and musicians.

After the parade, crowds gathered in Calder Holmes Park for an afternoon picnic filled with performances and community spirit.

In the run-up to the event, locals flocked to open workshops to help build lanterns, stilts, and puppets under the guidance of professional artists. Handmade Productions welcomed participants from across the community, encouraging sustainable travel due to limited parking.

