Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade 2025: A colourful celebration of Calderdale's wild side

Published 23rd Jun 2025
Hundreds gathered in Hebden Bridge for the return of its much-loved Handmade Parade, which transformed the town into a riot of colour, music and movement.

Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade returned on Sunday (Jun 22), bringing the town to life with a joyful celebration of “Water, Woods and Wilderness – the Calderdale Way.”

Hundreds took part in the vibrant procession, featuring canal boats, dancing bluebells, wild garlic tribes, stilt-walkers, giant puppets, and musicians.

After the parade, crowds gathered in Calder Holmes Park for an afternoon picnic filled with performances and community spirit.

In the run-up to the event, locals flocked to open workshops to help build lanterns, stilts, and puppets under the guidance of professional artists. Handmade Productions welcomed participants from across the community, encouraging sustainable travel due to limited parking.

The Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade, Hebden Bridge. The theme this year is 'Water, Woods and Wilderness ... the Calderdale Way', celebrating local nature and culture.

Photo: Simon Hulme

Unicyclists dressed up as honking geese (tooting horns) will lead the parade; there will be giant puppets, stilt-walkers, a Handmade Fantasy Street Band formed specially for this parade, dancers, alongside local people parading and celebrating art in their community.

Photo: Simon Hulme

The Hebden Bridge Handmade Parade, Hebden Bridge.The theme this year is 'Water, Woods and Wilderness ... the Calderdale Way', celebrating local nature and culture.

Photo: Simon Hulme

A Handmade Fantasy Street Band formed specially for this parade, dancers, alongside local people parading and celebrating art in their community.

Photo: Simon Hulme

