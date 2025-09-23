Hepworth Harvest Festival: Artisan market brings 70 stalls of food, crafts and seasonal goods to Wakefield

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 17:00 BST
All the best pictures from the Hepworth Harvest Festival capture a lively Wakefield market with over 70 stalls of artisan food, drink and crafts.

The Hepworth Wakefield Harvest Festival – coinciding with the end of astronomical summer and the beginning of astronomical autumn – returned on Saturday 20 and Sunday September 21.

Visitors were greeted with a market of more than 70 stalls selling artisan food and drink, books, blankets, candles, ceramics, fabrics and textiles, home and kitchenware, plants, prints, vintage items and seasonal produce.

The market took place in Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite The Hepworth Wakefield, with other activities – including art workshops for families, street food and live music – spread across the gallery and garden.

Stallholders included traditionally made modern furniture from East Yorkshire-based Slo Workshop; Sheffield’s responsibly made fashion and lifestyle brand nyōō; contemporary woven textiles by Anna-Lisa Smith from Marsden, West Yorkshire; Wakefield’s Alchemilla Floral Design, specialising in locally grown flowers and blooms; and Yorkshire-born printmaker Max Machen.

Jacqueline Seymour, of Wetherby, owner of Bee-Spoke Quilts, Unique handmade quilts company.

Hepworth Harvest Festival

Jacqueline Seymour, of Wetherby, owner of Bee-Spoke Quilts, Unique handmade quilts company.

Poppy McInerney, 21, of Wakefield, runs Poppy & Thread, producing handmade gifts, bags, laptop covers, and book surrounds.

Hepworth Harvest Festival

Poppy McInerney, 21, of Wakefield, runs Poppy & Thread, producing handmade gifts, bags, laptop covers, and book surrounds.

Hilary Holmes, of Harrogate, a stained glass designer and maker.

Hepworth Harvest Festival

Hilary Holmes, of Harrogate, a stained glass designer and maker.

