The Hepworth Wakefield Harvest Festival – coinciding with the end of astronomical summer and the beginning of astronomical autumn – returned on Saturday 20 and Sunday September 21.
Visitors were greeted with a market of more than 70 stalls selling artisan food and drink, books, blankets, candles, ceramics, fabrics and textiles, home and kitchenware, plants, prints, vintage items and seasonal produce.
The market took place in Tileyard North, the refurbished mill opposite The Hepworth Wakefield, with other activities – including art workshops for families, street food and live music – spread across the gallery and garden.
Stallholders included traditionally made modern furniture from East Yorkshire-based Slo Workshop; Sheffield’s responsibly made fashion and lifestyle brand nyōō; contemporary woven textiles by Anna-Lisa Smith from Marsden, West Yorkshire; Wakefield’s Alchemilla Floral Design, specialising in locally grown flowers and blooms; and Yorkshire-born printmaker Max Machen.