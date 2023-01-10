A family dog has saved its owners from a house fire after alerting them to flames in the early hours of the morning.

Firefighters were called to Nelson Street in Scarborough at 4.36am on Friday January 6 after a fire started when a candle was left burning while the homeowners went to sleep.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the family had a “lucky escape” when the bedroom floor caught fire, which the candle was sitting on.

Fortunately, the fire had disturbed the family’s dog who woke the homeowners up, who then extinguished the flames using water from a washing-up bowl.

One man received treatment from paramedics for smoke inhalation and the family were given advice by fire crews.

Firefighters did not take any action when they arrived at the scene, but did return to carry out a ‘Safe and Well’ visit and fit smoke alarms as none were installed at the property.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service urged the public to be more vigilant around candles and offered the following advice:

Never leaving a burning candle unattended

Never leave a candle burning when you are asleep or away from home

Never burn a candle near soft furnishings or on a soft or uneven surface

Never burn a candle where it could be knocked over or touched by pets or children