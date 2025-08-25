Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Buffalo was first founded in Sheffield in 1979. Since its launch, the company has developed a cult following and has provided clothing for the police and armed forces, as well as outdoor enthusiasts.

Mr Fogle’s comments come after national media incorrectly reported last week that the company was £100,000 in debt at the time of the takeover, and that Fogle and Sleater had stepped in to “rescue” the firm.

In Buffalo’s latest full accounts, filed to Companies House in December, the company reported net assets of just over £280,000.

Left to right: TV star and new Buffalo owner Ben Fogle with the firm's previous owners, John Rockall and Sue Mansel, followed by Fogle's business partner, James Sleater.

Fogle and Sleater purchased the business from previous owners, John Rockall and Sue Mansell, who are soon set to retire after around 30 years at the helm of Buffalo. The couple originally took over the firm in the late 1990s, making the decision to keep its Sheffield base.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post, Fogle said: “I want to make sure everyone realises the previous owners John and Sue are the true heroes of the business.

“They effectively took on this business about three decades ago, and the two of them have not only kept the business going, but turned it into this extraordinary and iconic heritage brand.”

Fogle and Sleater first announced that they were taking over Buffalo in May of this year, with Fogle previously telling The Yorkshire Post that he hopes the brand will be able to “take the country by storm”.

Fogle said at the time that he had invested his “life savings” into the company.

The pair have since spoken of their hopes to expand the Buffalo factory and potentially open a highstreet store, transforming the brand into a customer-facing company for the first time in its history.

Fogle added that the company has also already begun to hire more people in Sheffield.

Buffalo was first founded by outdoorsman Hamish Hamilton, who also invented Pertex, the water-resistant material used on the outside of Buffalo jackets.

“My observation as a Southerner is that Yorkshire folk are quite quiet about their achievements,” said Fogle, “but what I want to do is say how incredibly privileged James and I are that John and Sue chose us out of all the people they could have chosen

“They were approached by so many people over the years who saw the value in this business, and of all those people, they chose James and I.

“They haven't had big investment, they haven't had the resources that lots of other mega outdoor businesses have had, but they have brought Buffalo to this extraordinary point.

“Part of this new documentary will be sharing that extraordinary journey over the last 30 years – the care John and Sue have put into the business, the love they have for their staff, and their success.”

Produced by Channel 5, the new two-part documentary series will follow Fogle and Sleater’s journey in taking over Buffalo.

With a working title of Made in Sheffield, the documentary will also seek to spotlight some of the region’s businesses and manufacturers, as well as following Fogle as he meets fellow outdoor clothing enthusiasts.

Fogle described himself as a “child in a sweetshop”, having been given the chance to speak to fellow business owners.

“It's a cross between Clarkson’s Farm and Welcome to Wrexham, but set in a factory in the heart of Sheffield,” says Fogle.

“We’re going to focus on the challenges of British manufacturing, the challenges of the high street, and the challenges of running a small business in the UK.

“The documentary is also a celebration of Yorkshire in general. We’ve been filming with a lot of amazing, colourful, local characters, both in Sheffield and beyond.

“I have always loved outdoor fashion, and I collect old jackets, so this has given me an excuse to meet all the people who I wanted to meet.”

He added: “ The documentary is going to be a beautiful little magnifying glass on Sheffield. We’re going to be spending time with other people who manufacture in the city; shoe makers, scissor makers, knife makers.

"I really hope that despite my Southern credentials, I will be embraced by Sheffield. “

With a history in finance, Fogle’s business partner Sleater set up his first tailoring company in 2008, titled Cad & The Dandy.

He later went on to buy multiple Savile Row companies, one of which holds over 250 years of heritage.

Since buying the business, one of the first moves made by the pair has been to launch a navy blue Buffalo jacket.

The pair have named the jacket the Rockall, after previous owner John Rockall.

Speaking on the pair’s plans, Fogle added: “The thing both James and I really want to reiterate is that the business is all about the staff and the value of its heritage.

"There are plenty of new upstart businesses beginning every single day, but the reason Buffalo is so unique is that it's been going since 1979, and it really does have a cult following.

"Where Sheffield has an exodus of companies like Brewdog who are leaving, we are bucking the trend and investing our money – that is £100,000 is being invested in the city, in the people, and in British manufacturing.

“James and I have huge ambitions to turn what is still a very small niche business into what could be the Sheffield-based, British version of Patagonia.