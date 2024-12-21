Hire company and coil manufacturer latest firms to expand into Yorkshire industrial estate

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Specialist hire company RVT Group has enlarged its depot facilities after taking 35,000 sq ft of industrial space at Vector 31 in Waleswood.

The firm offers solutions for dust control, fume extraction, ventilation, noise barriers, water treatment, environmental monitoring and climate control. Started in 1993, the company said it had “outgrown” its existing unit in Chesterfield.

Existing tenant, Preformed Windings, which manufacture high-voltage diamond coils for high-voltage motors and generators, has also relocated into a 10,000 sq ft unit at the industrial scheme.

Vector 31, in Rotherham.

Agents Knight Frank secured the unit for RVT and negotiated the move for Preformed Windings. Harry Orwin-Allen, surveyor in the Knight Frank Sheffield office, said: “Vector 31 is a prime South Yorkshire location and offers occupiers high grade industrial and warehouse units built to modern specification. Both companies needed extra capacity in high quality accommodation, and Vector 31 fitted the bill.”

RVT Group supplies products to contractors around the UK and supports firms including Skanska, Balfour Beatty, Morgan Sindall, Kier, Willmott Dixon, Network Rail.