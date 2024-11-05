Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows the brand partnering on two consecutive FIFA World Cups and follows a three year partnership with the UEFA European Championships.

The brand is also an ongoing sponsor of Leeds United.

Speaking at the partnership launch, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "We are delighted to welcome Hisense, a global market-leading brand, as an Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™. Hisense’s commitment to innovation and technology aligns with our vision for this tournament, which will bring together the 32 best teams from around the world for an unforgettable celebration of our game that will revolutionise club football.”

Hisense has been announced as the first partner for the new FIFA Club World Cup

“This partnership will offer fans unique ways to engage with the tournament, both on and off the pitch, while laying a technological and innovation-led foundation for the FIFA Club World Cup to flourish."

The new FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ will unite the world's 32 top clubs every four years.

Arun Bhatoye, head of marketing for Hisense UK, added: “As the first Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, we’re excited to see what next year brings as we advance our global sports marketing strategy.