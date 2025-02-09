Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A world away from the family livestock farm at Kildale on the North York Moors, Rachel Proudley is attending the longest-running and largest equestrian event in the world, at Wellington in Florida.

Recounting her latest success, in a typically understated fashion, she says: “I was fourth in the Grand Prix under the lights, so we had a good result.”

It’s just over a month since former Stokesley School pupil Rachel literally soared to new heights at the London International Horse Show, clearing a 2.12m wall to win the LeMieux puissance while riding 11-year-old gelding Easy Boy de Laubry Z.

Rachel Proudley demonstrates her jumping prowess.

Some 12 combinations had taken on the iconic red wall, with notable names including Jack Whitaker, puissance specialists Geoff Curran and Paul Sims, and 18-year-old Maisy Williams, the daughter of five-time class winner Guy Williams.

Rachel said: ”Easy Boy never jumped a wall until a couple of weeks before the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) in October.

"We had a training session at HK Horses in Wetherby where we kept putting down bigger and bigger shavings bales and he was very brave.”

The approach enabled the challenge of competition walls to be simulated, while not putting rider or horse at unnecessary risk by using lightweight materials.

Former Stokesley School pupil Rachel Proudley.

Rachel said: “That was the only time we did it before HOYS and he was third and then he went to Olympia and won it. He had felt really good in the rounds before so I had a lot of confidence in him to give it a good go. I didn’t know how big it was, I just kept going.”

Her father, Paul, said: “We didn’t even know whether the horse would do it, we just needed to find a horse that would jump one. It surprised us all.

"The crowd was very good. It was one hell of an atmosphere and although Rachel’s only 19 she didn’t let it get to her.

"It was big wall that they rebuilt outside so the general public could see it the next day.”

Rachel Proudley, who landed the Speed Horse of the Year crown at the Horse of the Year Show.

“I have hunted him, Rachel’s hunted him, and they’re tret like showjumpers, but he’s a very safe, sensible horse.”

When asked if Easy Boy had become her favourite horse, she replied: “It’s very hard to have a favourite because they’re all so different and have different jobs. He’s a lovely horse, such a gentleman."

While Rachel landed a third placing at HOYS in puissance, the October event also saw what she described as “the number one” win of her showjumping career, lifting the Speed Horse of the Year crown aboard Petitfour VD Wareslage.

Rachel said: "We had a good canter to the first fence, which set us up in a good rhythm for the rest of the round.”

Eventing commentators said the victory underlined Rachel’s potential “as a significant force in equestrian sports”. Reflecting on the victory, Rachel said: “When you go into the ring, it’s an amazing feeling, you can’t even put it into words how it feels.”

However, Rachel is remaining firmly grounded about her part in the successes.

She said while starting riding with the Cleveland Pony Club had given her a thorough grounding in the basics, her breakthrough season should largely be credited to the competition yard HK Horses in Wetherby and the guidance of Richard Howley, himself a back to back World Cup Qualifier winner in both Oslo and Helsinki in 2023.

She said: “The opportunities they have given and experience in riding the horses and their training has played a massive part into the successes we’ve had."

As well as riding for HK Horses, Rachel rides horses owned by John Chadwick and Graham Ward, alongside horses on the farm.

Rachel said: “It works well. Each horse is different. You get to know them and adapt to the way they go. Every class is different, every horse is different, so you’ve got to have a plan to start with.”

Rachel said she did not have a set plan for the coming months. She added: “It’s hard to say where in the world we will be. I’d like to jump a few Nations Cups for Great Britain later in the year and will probably be at Bramham as well. I jumped on a few young rider Nations Cups last year, but to jump some bigger ones would be a good go. It never stops all year round. I like travelling about. It’s a bit like living out of a suitcase at times, but I think that’s the best way.“