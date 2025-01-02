HMRC app attracted two million new users in 2024
Since its launch in December 2017, more than seven million people have downloaded the app, and successfully logged in to access their tax information. Over the past 12 months, the increased use of the HMRC app has resulted in £652m received in Self Assessment payments and a 77 per cent increase in app downloads in the 16 to 25 age group. HMRC is encouraging anyone not already using the free and secure HMRC app to download it from the App Store or Google Play today. People can access their personal tax information whenever they need it and save their National Insurance number to their digital wallet.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “The HMRC app is a great tool to access your National Insurance number, claim Child Benefit or pay your Self Assessment tax bill on the go. There are lots of services available through the app which
can save you a phone call and get you an answer quickly and easily."
HMRC has launched a promotional campaign for the app to encourage more 18-34 year olds to download it. First Permanent Secretary and CEO of HMRC, Jim Harra said: “We see a real spike in calls from this demographic ringing us to ask for their National Insurance number at this time of year, something which is readily available on the app.”
