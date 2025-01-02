HMRC app attracted two million new users in 2024

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since its launch in December 2017, more than seven million people have downloaded the app, and successfully logged in to access their tax information. Over the past 12 months, the increased use of the HMRC app has resulted in £652m received in Self Assessment payments and a 77 per cent increase in app downloads in the 16 to 25 age group. HMRC is encouraging anyone not already using the free and secure HMRC app to download it from the App Store or Google Play today. People can access their personal tax information whenever they need it and save their National Insurance number to their digital wallet.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said: “The HMRC app is a great tool to access your National Insurance number, claim Child Benefit or pay your Self Assessment tax bill on the go. There are lots of services available through the app which

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

can save you a phone call and get you an answer quickly and easily."

HMRC’s app attracted two million new users in 2024, it has been revealed. (Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)