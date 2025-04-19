Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What was meant to be an accessible viewpoint of the Hole of Horcum, a huge natural amphitheatre near Saltergate, has turned out to be the opposite, according to some wheelchair users.

They claim the steel structure, which was delivered by the national park’s ranger service and a local blacksmith, is surrounded by metal railings which are too high for them to see over.

There has also been concern that gravel at the base of the ramp will eventually create an uneven surface due to weather and footfall.

The viewing platform

Peter Lau, the founder of Accessible Nature, a website aimed at helping people with physical disabilities explore nature trails safely, said it was “embarrassing”.

He said: “The only way organisations could ever get this kind of thing right is if they had consulted and involved people of all abilities in the design stage before they built and installed it.”

The 56-year-old, from Huddersfield, has been reliant on a wheelchair since 2014 after a life-changing mountain bike crash left him paralysed from the chest down.

He appreciates the railings were added because the North York Moors National Park Authority had safety regulations to abide by, but they could have been made of different materials, he said.

Dawn Beck

“Perhaps, a toughened glass would have been a good option,” he said, adding: “Even just a section would allow children and adults of any height the joy and experience of being up high looking at what seems a delightful vista.”

The North York Moors National Park Authority said the structure was paid for by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ accessibility funding for protected landscapes.

The authority said it was aware of the online criticism the viewpoint has received, but pointed out the work is not yet complete.

Director of recreational and wellbeing Joel Brookfield said: “The platform will be further refined with timber cladding and seating and a smoother top surface will soon be added to the path.

“Moreover, while the rails must meet important height safety requirements, the finished design will see the front panel change, as a yet-to-be-installed interpretation board will increase the viewing window.

“This work has been shaped by consultation with conservation and heritage bodies and follows national accessibility standards.