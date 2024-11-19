Holidaymakers caught out in £99-a-night stargazing pod scam in North Yorkshire
Julian Potter, from Knayton, has had a steady stream of holidaymakers arriving at his smallholding over the last eight months only to discover they’d been sold a £99-a-night scam.
He said: “About 150 people have turned up at the caravan park down the road, we’ve had 30, and they’ve also been going to the pub. It’s absolutely horrible.
"They tend to be people who have saved all their money and maybe don’t have huge budgets to go elsewhere. I had a couple who came for their first wedding anniversary. They were in tears. People have come with young kids all excited about going on holiday.”
Mr Potter said the website used to be called Tranquil Gardens, but that changed to Star Domes.
It used pictures from a popular Australian Airbnb destination, showing a four poster bed, comfy seats and telescope. The website comes up as “currently unavailable”, but he suspects it will soon reappear in a different guise.
“The website comes down, then a couple of days later, another one pops up with a slightly different web address. Give them a week or even a few days and they’ll be back - unless they don’t think it’s worth it now”.
Guests have reportedly got their money back after informing their banks, but experts says sophisticated scams are happening with increasing frequency.
Victims said the websites had faked Trustpilot-style reviews, plus a booking calendar, however in hindsight check-in times of 11am should have been a red flag.
North Yorkshire Police has referred a report to Action Fraud, the UK's national reporting centre for fraud and cybercrime.