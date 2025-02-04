Homeowners about to lose homes to sea to get chance of new property inland

Homeowners about to lose their homes to the sea on the fast eroding Yorkshire coastline are to get the chance of a new property inland.

On Green Lane, Skipsea, in East Yorkshire, residents live under the threat of losing their homes to the sea. due to coastal erosion, with some forced to demolish their homes and move away in recent years.

East Riding Council’s Cabinet has approved an £800,000 contribution towards a long-awaited housing development at Church Farm in the centre on the village, around a mile inland.

The scheme, being developed by Broadacres Housing Association, is on the site of derelict farm buildings and consists of two bedroom and three bedroom houses, for social rent and shared ownership.

Houses on the coastline in Skipsea - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

People living in homes at risk from coastal erosion will be prioritised for a new property.

Vast swathes of coastline, outside the built-up areas of Bridlington, Withernsea and Hornsea, have been left undefended for decades as a result of a “do nothing” policy, agreed by successive Governments.

Coastal defences are judged “not economically, socially or environmentally sustainable” for much of the sparsely inhabited area, which has one of the fastest eroding coastlines in North West Europe.

Some parts are eroding at an average rate of up to 4.5 metres (15ft) a year.

The roll back site at Church Farm, Skipsea

On the stretch between Wilsthorpe and Atwick, which includes Skipsea, the “shoreline management plan” states that there will be “No Active Intervention... through all epochs”. It says between 2025 and 2050, another 46 houses would be potentially at threat as well as another 80 hectares of farmland.

The scheme will increase the availability of social housing in an area where there is “significant need” as well as helping people stay in the area.

The council was one of two local authorities in England to secure £15m funding from the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs (Defra), in 2022.

The project is part of the £200m Flood and Coastal Innovation Programme, run by the Environment Agency.

Houses on Green Lane, Skipsea are getting perilously close to the edge

Cabinet member councillor Barbara Jefferson said “Coastal erosion is a real challenge in the East Riding, where we have some of the fastest eroding coastlines in Europe.

"We’re committed to supporting communities facing coastal erosion and taking proactive steps to ensure the long term security of our coastal regions.”

Helen Fielding, Director of Development and Investment at Broadacres, said: “We are delighted that East Riding of Yorkshire Council have pledged support for this important project.

“We are working hard to finalise our plans for its delivery and hope to be in a position to make a further announcement in the very near future.