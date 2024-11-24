Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hong Kong has two faces. The first glances westwards towards Great Britain, colonial gatekeeper for more than 150 years of this 426-square-mile territory comprising a densely populated peninsula and 236 islands.

The other face is tilted expectantly – and perhaps nervously – northwards to the People’s Republic of China, custodians of Hong Kong since July 1, 1997 under the Sino-British Joint Declaration, with an explicit understanding that the region will continue self-governance for at least 50 years.

Almost three decades into the agreement, the two faces continue to trade pleasantries during my first-time visit. Unlike mainland China, UK tourists don’t require a visa to stay in Hong Kong, international credit cards are widely accepted and internet search engines and social media sites are accessible, but with some local restrictions.

Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong. Picture credit: Damon Smith/PA.

The past few years have been challenging for the neon-lite city, due to a combination of Covid closures and political demonstrations. But the city feels calm and settled, ushering in a renewed sense of optimism for the future.

National airline carrier Cathay Pacific is increasing daily flights from the UK in 2025 (five from London Heathrow, three from Manchester) with newly retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that deliver cosmetic and ergonomic improvements across all three cabins for a smooth landing into the island of Chek Lap Kok.

I’m personally glad to avoid the low-altitude, 45-degree sharp turn required to approach the old Kai Tak Airport runway, flying so close to high-rise flats that passengers could see laundry drying on rooftops.

Vertiginous thrills of a different kind await on Sky Terrace 428 at Victoria Peak. The highest viewing platform in Hong Kong provides breathtaking panoramic views of the islands until 10pm each night.

Man Wah at the Mandarin Oriental in Hong Kong. Picture credit: Mandarin Oriental/PA.

The 1.4km journey to the summit on one of the world’s oldest funicular railways takes under 10 minutes in handsome two-carriage trams, which serenely ascend a 25.7-degree incline on the steepest part of the route.

From this vantage point, more than 500 gleaming skyscraper fingers (the most in the world) claw majestically towards heaven, divided by Victoria Harbour where a nightly Symphony of Lights illuminates the waterside skyline with lasers, searchlights and LED screens to a recorded musical score.

Descending back into the Central region, the Mandarin Oriental has been an elegant and silent witness to the dramatic land reclamation of Victoria Harbour over the past three decades.

The flagship of the global hotel chain celebrated its 60th anniversary last year and remains a comforting beacon of luxury in a changing skyline that now includes the newly opened Henderson building, designed with curving glass to evoke a soon-to-blossom Hong Kong orchid tree.

Economic divisions are immediately evident across the water in Kowloon, once renowned for a lawless walled enclave of over 30,000 residents, which the British demolished in 1994.

Handprints of more than 100 celebrities from Hong Kong’s celebrated film industry form an Avenue Of Stars in the Victoria Dockside cultural district where designer stores beckon come hither.

The grandiose K11 Musea retail and art space showcases quirky installations over 10 floors, including Joan Cornella’s satirical bronze sculpture CCTV.

Walk up Nathan Road to Tung Choi Street, close to Mong Kok Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, and the eye-watering price tags are replaced by the too-good-to-be-true bargains of Ladies’ Market, a one-kilometre stretch of open stalls heaving with fake Louis Vuitton handbags, electronics, silk pyjamas and colourful tat.

Public transport is cheap and stress-free using a rechargeable Octopus smart card, available from convenience stores and machines at stations along the 13 colour-coded lines of the MTR.

The card covers trains, buses, ferries, coaches and trams, known affectionately as Ding Dings because of the warning bell that sounds when the vehicle is about to stop.

Exploring the city on foot with a knowledgeable bilingual guide from Hong Kong free tours unearths fascinating stories of craftsmanship before and after the handover, like 66-year-old Yam Wai-sang, the second-generation owner of Kwong Wah Printing Company denoted by a hand-painted mural on the sliding metal door in Sheung Wan.

He runs the shop as a living museum, showcasing a working Heidelberg Windmill printing machine that has been lovingly used for more than 50 years.

Yam is something of a celebrity, appearing in the music video for Norwegian DJ Alan Walker’s song Sing Me To Sleep, which he proudly shows me has over 720 million views.

The changing expressions of Hong Kong are captured in exquisite detail on the walls of the Blue Lotus Gallery, situated on an unassuming corner in the laidback Sheung Wan district.

Run by Ghent-born director Sarah Greene and energetically prowled by her two dogs Lulu and Chippy, the airy space explores Hong Kong’s culture and identity through different photographic lenses.

I then trek leisurely along alabaster stone pathways that slither like sun-baked discarded snake skins through the verdant wilderness.

One shady route connects the golden sand beach of Pak Lap Village, where dragonflies the colour of caramelised sugar swarm and tourists take to the water in kayaks, and the 18th-century Tin Hau Temple in Leung Shuen Wan built by fishermen and villagers.

A ferry or chartered speedboat through the aptly named Rocky Harbour to tourist-thronged Sai Kung Pier is a perfect final flourish.

Incongruously, a recently opened M&S food store gleams pristine between traditional vendors close to the harbour. It’s the only time on my trip I silently lament a British intrusion.

