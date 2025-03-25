A council will have to pick up thousands of pounds in costs for its "unreasonable behaviour" in refusing plans to turn the former Hornsea Library into flats.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

East Riding Council's eastern area sub committee rejected the plans for the building at 77 Newbegin, in the town centre, last September over concerns about overdevelopment and creating more congestion in a busy car park to the rear.

The plans involve removing the pitched roof at the back of the 1970s library, which was sold off by the council around six years ago, as well as "structures" to the rear, to allow it to be converted into seven flats with eight parking spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector P Eggleton said: "The council’s officers, including those commenting on heritage and highway safety matters, supported the proposal.

Developers won permission to turn the 1970s library into flats on appeal

"It was recommended for approval following alterations to the plans that were requested by those officers. Whilst the planning committee is entitled to reach an alternative view, the concerns raised must be demonstrable and take into account all necessary matters."

One car parking space would be lost in the Cinema Street car park, but the inspector said while "there may be congestion in this area at times, this proposal would not add significantly to this and would offer some benefits".

The inspector found that the council had "delayed development which should clearly have been permitted" resulting in “unnecessary expense” for the developer. He ordered the council to pay the full costs of the appeal to the developer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How much the bill will be is not known. Website Checkatrade suggests it cost an average £12,500 (figures from last May) to hire planning experts to fight a case.

Ward councillor John Whittle took to the floor to speak against the application at the meeting.