He is reputed to have ‘stared out’ King George V after having stubbornly refused to move from his favourite steps at Eleanor Cross when the monarch and Queen Mary visited the war memorial at Sledmere in 1925.

“The Yorkshire Wold Rangers were a unique people who lived rough and led a nomadic life,” says Mark Blakeston, one of the team responsible for the new reprint of a book now available, written by Angela Antrim (nee Sykes) called Wold Rangers which was first published in 1981 and includes the tale of Ginger Joe’s brusque brush with royalty.

Mark is also the man behind the Wold Rangers Way, a 44-mile circular walk and several shorter walks brought about three years ago that are all about encouraging more people to enjoy the Wolds, but Mark says the history and stories of the men and women with names such as Dog Geordie, Croom Mabel, Horse Hair Jack, Three-Fingered Jimmy, Manchester Lily and Cloggie Sam are now capturing walkers’ hearts.

Mark Blakeston, one of the trustees for the new reprinted Wolds Rangers Way book.

“The walks are based upon the green lanes, countryside ways and country lanes where they would live and walk and our numbers using them is growing all the time, and one of the reasons is that people are becoming captivated by the history and the characters of the Wold Rangers, which is why we have reprinted Angela’s book, with the kind permission of her son Hector McDonnell and grandson Randal.

“The local history story has become just as important now as the walks themselves. I’d been interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live when we launched the walks and I met some who had come up from the Cotswolds having found out about the Wold Rangers. They said that something like the history we are now uncovering would, if it were in the Cotswolds, see things like a Wold Rangers Tearoom and perhaps a Dog Geordie Bitter on tap in the pub, because the brand and the story is just so wonderful. Who knows were it will all lead?

“We are very grateful to have Angela’s book available once more, which provides a fabulous insight to the Wold Rangers who would take on jobs on farms, sell their wares to ‘make an honest bob’ or collected rags.”

Angela Antrim was born in 1911 and was the youngest and third daughter of Colonel Sir Tatton Benvenuto Mark Sykes, MP for Kingston upon Hull Central as a Unionist, and who served with the Green Howards in the Boer War and WWI.

Mark says that when Angela was a young girl her father would draw her cartoons and characters of the Wold Rangers, recounting tales of some that he may have felt an empathy with because of his military career.

“Angela writes that a surprising number of Wold Rangers at one time came from a military background, as she writes, ‘a surprising number were ex-servicemen, some from conflicts as far back as the South African wars as well as the Great War. Before my time I believe that the Crimean War had contributed its quota.’

“The reason why Angela Antrim decided to write the book was to keep The Wold Rangers alive and the great thing about reprinting it now is that this continues Angela’s desire.

Mark says that the walks are having a perpetuating effect on the Wold Rangers’ history and storylines and that the book will possibly bring forward even more.

“The walks have already brought about further tales from those whose family members came into contact with Wold Rangers and we hope to have another book at some point with lots more tales.

“I remember stories my granddad, who lived in Fridaythorpe, used to tell; and my Wolds Ranger colleague Claire Binnington who instigated the idea of the walks with me, and reprint of the book, says her mother-in-law who grew up on farms in the Wolds doing the same, there really is so much more to tell.

“Without the walk, and the shorter walks all named after the Wold Rangers, I think these stories might have been lost, but now we’re hearing even more about people like Croom Mabel who was born in Little Driffield in 1900 and spent her entire life living on the green lanes pushing a pram from farm to farm collecting unwanted clothing from farmers’ wives and bringing them down to Driffield to sell for rags.

Mark says that Angela gives her thoughts on when the Wold Rangers first started to appear in significant numbers.

“This is an abbreviated extract from her book and gives us a real insight as to how these people came to roam the Wolds countryside.

‘The nineteenth century saw their arrival. Large armies of casual labourers were hired at harvest time and for sheep shearing. The slump following the Napoleonic war was fairly serious and although the Corn Laws protected British wheat, farmers cut back drastically on crop growing, which caused massive agricultural unemployment and great poverty for those out of work because of the high prices still prevailing. For the first time workless itinerants took to living rough and wandering about the Wold farms for work and shelter.

‘So numerous and pitiful were they that the tradition started never to refuse some help to those who asked for it. The custom was adopted of leaving one barn door open at night, where anyone could find shelter. This tradition has come down on many Wold farms to this day and may be part of the explanation why people from Ireland and all parts of the British Isles have decided for so long to become nomads of the East Riding Wolds.

“Angela clearly held the Wold Rangers in great affection,” says Mark. “She tells of how she met up with characters like Dog Geordie who told her how he became a Wold Ranger before going off to war; and of Cloggie Sam who would sell bootlaces and mouth organs to lads on farms. Angela also tells of meetings of the Wold Rangers called Drumming Up which were often held in disused chalk pits in such as Burdale where they would have competitions for firelighting, cooking and storytelling.

There is a book launch for Angela’s Wold Rangers title in November at a venue which has a limited capacity and those interested in attending or purchasing a copy should send an email to the address shown.

“From a tourism perspective, we’re getting more people walking on the Wolds,” says Mark.

“We’re also delighted with how the Wold Rangers Way is developing into a social history.

