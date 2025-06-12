Hosepipe ban a "possibility" after drought declared in Yorkshire after driest Spring in 132 years

Yorkshire has become the second county in England to be declared in drought after the driest Spring in 132 years.

Reservoirs are much lower than would normally be dropping 0.51% over the last week to 62.3%, Yorkshire Water said.

Although the company did not announce a hosepipe ban, it said it was a “possibility” if there isn’t significant rainfall in the coming months.

The move, which comes less than a fortnight after a drought was declared across the north-west of England, follows declining river flows and groundwater levels because of the dry March, April and May.

A general view of Ardsley Reservoir near Wakefield in the West Yorkshire with low water levels.

Claire Barrow, Yorkshire Environment, Planning and Engagement Manager, said: "Our climate is changing, and we had 22 days of almost no recorded rainfall in May.

“While we have had some rain at the start of June, it has not been enough to reverse the impacts of the prolonged dry weather.

“We are working with Yorkshire Water to make sure they enact their drought plans. We also encourage people to be aware of the environmental impacts of droughts as we enter the summer period and note the small steps we can all take to save water.”

Yorkshire Water said despite recent rainfall, reservoirs were still significantly below the average 85.5% for the time of year.

Warm and dry weather is forecast, and long-range forecasts suggest a greater-than-normal chance of a hot summer.

YW’s director of water Dave Kaye said the declaration of drought didn’t “immediately change things” for customers, adding: “We've seen water demand decrease in recent weeks thanks to the welcome rainfall and the efforts of our customers to save water.

“We had one of the driest springs on record, which has impacted our reservoir levels, meaning they are much lower than normal for this time of year.

"Without significant rainfall in the coming months, temporary usage restrictions are a possibility.”

Mr Kaye said 100 more workers were tackling leaks and it was important customers continued with their own efforts to use water wisely.

The Environment Agency said reduced waterflow could have sever consequences for wildlife and 500 native, white-clawed crayfish had been moved to a safer location.

Yorkshire has already seen several wildfires on the Pennines, including at Marsden Moor, Wessenden, and Rishworth Moor. There are also a number of closures and restrictions across the canal network, mainly on the Leeds & Liverpool Canal.

Boaters have been asked to temporarily stop using locks along stretches of a small number of canals, to help conserve water to keep boats afloat and protect wildlife.

Dr Jess Neumann, associate professor of hydrology at the University of Reading, said drought status in two large areas of England “raises important questions about the security of our water in the long term”.

She said: “It is no longer abundant and plentiful. We urgently need to adjust to a future of climate change and water stress.”

Across the country, England has only seen 57% of the long-term average rainfall for last month.