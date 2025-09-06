How first direct created 1,100 jobs in Leeds as it led banking revolution

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 1989, Midland Bank – now HSBC UK – was seeking the perfect location for first direct, the UK’s first telephone-only bank. In those days, most banking was conducted face to face in branches which seemed to be rooted in every high street. What bosses at first direct needed was a contact centre in a part of Britain where phones would be answered by locals renowned for their affable accents. Unsurprisingly, first direct chose Leeds, and 35 years on, it’s become a major employer in the city with around 1,100 staff based at the centre in Stourton.

"In 1989, the bank did a survey to find out where you could find the friendliest voices in the UK,’’ said Lucinda Scott, the customer director at first direct, said: “Leeds was one of those places. A Yorkshire accent is friendly, open and straight-talking."

Ms Scott, whose own financial services career started in the late 1980s, is proud that first direct hit the milestone of attracting two million customers earlier this year. First direct’s customer base grew by 28 per cent between the end of 2021 and the end of 2024, which were periods of economic upheaval.

Lucinda Scott, Customer Director at first direct said reaching two million customers was something the bank was hugely proud of. (Photo supplied by first direct)

Ms Scott, who previously held senior roles at Yorkshire Bank and Bank of Ireland, said first direct’s reputation had been built around outstanding customer service and being available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, in contrast to rival banks which were usually only available during office hours.

"Our culture is the same today,’’ she added. “If you lose your card in Leeds or Ilkley at 4am and you ring us up, we will answer the phone. If you ring on Christmas Day because you're a bit lonely, we will answer the phone and be there for you.

"We are always there for customers and that reputation has enabled customers to trust us. We have a trust pilot rating of 4.5, which is exceptional for a bank. It's that reputation that has enabled us to grow. Those values have shaped us over 35 years.”

First direct continues to seek new talent in Leeds. A spokesman said first direct was “well underway” with filling 85 external vacancies this year, based across its centres in Stourton and Hamilton in Scotland.

When first direct started, the World Wide Web was in its infancy and few could have predicted quite how much the growth in online communications would revolutionise banking.

"How customers want to interact has evolved,’’ said Ms Scott. “Ninety eight per cent of our transactions are digital. We are always customer led and we want to deliver great customer outcomes in a way that customers want.

"Thirty five per cent of all interactions now are done through chatbot, people go to the app and ask questions through the app.

"However we are there 24/7 and 365 days a year on telephones. Over the last 12 months, we have on average answered the phone to a customer's call within six seconds. You get straight through to a warm friendly human voice who is trained to listen, to support and act.

"Seventy five per cent of those calls are resolved by the first point of contact. This means that most customers aren't placed on hold or passed around.”

"We invest heavily in our people and give them the skills to really listen and be empathetic and resolve customer queries,’’ she added. “Our people are very committed to looking after customers. We spend all our time asking how we can do better for customers. We push ourselves constantly.”

First direct describes its culture as customer centric, supportive and informal, which is far-removed from the stuffy, hidebound customs associated with banking in the 20th century.

"There's no hierarchy at first direct,’’ said Ms Scott. “Our staff will always speak up on behalf of the customer which is a very Yorkshire quality. We look after our people and we are really embedded in our communities as well."

This commitment to the community is reflected in the work staff from first direct carry out with the charity Shelter to help people stay in their homes.

"Some of the first direct team from the contact centre have been into Shelter to help at the charity's contact centre,’’ said Ms Scott. “We really want to help the community around us."

First direct also supports IntoUniversity, a charity that helps young disadvantaged people, which has learning centres in Harehills, Beeston and Holbeck in Leeds. IntoUniversity supports young people to help them gain a university place or achieve another chosen aspiration.

"Our growth isn't compromising customer service,’’ Ms Scott added. “In fact it's improving it. We encourage staff to connect, listen and empathise so we can really understand what the customer has rung for.

"During the cost of living crisis, we ring-fenced a team of people to support customers before they got into financial difficulty. It gave them the space to have conversations with customers, for as long as they needed, about how to avoid getting into difficulty. We want to be their trusted partner in avoiding getting into difficulty.”

First direct recruits for values; it wants people with empathy and, in return the company offers lifelong training, according to Ms Scott.

"Generations of families work with us. We have a long-standing creche at Stourton. A number of our current employees used this creche when they were children.”

Over the last three decades, first direct has grown from a challenger into a corporate giant. Ms Scott welcomes the economic expansion around it.