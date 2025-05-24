How international dealmaking holds a lesson for us all - Sarah Coles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In our lives we have a variety of deals on the table at any one time. When it comes to work, we have everything from a contract laying out our working hours and pay, to informal unspoken agreements, including the kind of behaviour that tends to get you promoted, and the kind that might get you sacked.

When we’re spending our money, we enter into deals too, whether we’re bargaining with a new broadband company or a car dealership. Plus, when we’re budgeting, we enter an even more complex form of dealmaking with anyone else we share expenses with – around what it’s acceptable to spend our money on.

Whatever the type of deal you’re making, there are some keys to striking the right balance, and ensuring it works for you in the long term.

Work out your priorities and objectives

Consider what’s important to you and keep it at the front of your mind during negotiations. Whatever is thrown at you, don’t lose sight of what you wanted in the first place. You also need to ask yourself what the second-best outcome is. If, for example, you want to get £3,000 off the cost of a new car, what will you do if they won’t budge that far? Would you be happy to push them on price and walk away if they refuse? Would you rather accept a smaller discount? Would you be prepared to accept a few extras instead? Knowing the second-best answer means you don’t risk walking away over a couple of hundred pounds and then kicking yourself later.

Do your research ahead of time

You need to understand what’s reasonable, and for that you need to do some legwork beforehand. Take a pay rise, for example, if you just ask for more money, you can be fobbed off by someone telling you your request is unreasonable. However, if you check jobs websites and get to grips with the going rate, you can go in with a far more compelling argument: you know you’re being under- paid, and you want a fair pay rise.

Likewise, if you’re making a big purchase – like a car – check the online guides for what you ought to be paying. That way the dealership can’t pull the wool over your eyes, and you know exactly what to ask for.

Consider the other person’s perspective

Pushing your own agenda will only get you so far. If you need the other person to give a little, try to think about it from their point of view. Let’s say you want to join a golf club and the money is going to come out of your joint bank account. What will make your partner refuse? Is it too expensive? Is it going to take you away from your family for too much of the weekend? Will it mean they end up doing more of the gardening?

Whatever it is, can you solve the problem? Can you opt for a cheaper form of membership or a cheaper golf club? Can you arrange only to go at times when the rest of the family is busy anyway? Could you offer to do the gardening every weekend before you go? Understanding their perspective means you can include a solution as part of any deal.

Start strong but reasonably

Any textbook guide to doing a deal will tell you to make a strong opening offer. If you’re buying, start low, and if you’re selling, start high. You can then indicate that you’re prepared to be flexible, and work towards a price you’re both happy with.

However, there are a couple of caveats to this. The first is to be reasonable. You can ruin your chances of a deal if you make an offer that’s too low, and the owners feel so insulted they refuse to sell to you. The other is that you need to appreciate where the strength lies in the negotiation. Some efforts are the equivalent of going into Tesco and attempting to haggle over a bottle of milk. You’re only going to embarrass yourself and annoy everyone else by trying.

Aim for a win-win

Thanks to Donald Trump, we now know what happens when someone rips up every deal they’ve ever made and demands to get exactly what they want – on a gold plate, with a cherry on top. If in order to win, everyone else has to lose – and be humiliated in the process, then it’s a hollow victory. In the long run they’ll do everything they can to avoid making a deal with you again, and they’ll take the first possible opportunity to get their own back.

For most of us, this kind of situation comes up during informal negotiations with our loved ones. You can steamroller them into agreeing to your demands, but you may come to regret it. Instead, try to think of a solution that works for both of you. If you want a cheap TV and they want half a cinema installed in the lounge, can you find something in the middle of the range that’s affordable and yet still means you can read the subtitles?

Be very, very careful about an ultimatum

If, for example, you tell your boss you need a pay rise or you’ll resign, you need to be prepared to hand your notice in. There is always the risk in any situation that someone will call your bluff, so you need to be prepared to follow through on any threats.

You also need to be aware of the impact of the ultimatum. If your boss can’t afford to lose you, you may get that pay rise, but you can be certain they’ll immediately try to think of how you could be replaced – or they’ll ensure you get the bare minimum next time there’s a round of pay rises.

Be patient

The long game can be powerful, as long as you can afford to wait. Giving way on something small that the other person cares about today can mean next time you disagree, they realise it’s their turn to compromise, so you may get something you care about more.

With this kind of perspective, something that might initially feel like a bad deal, could end up being the best decision you ever made. And as Trump may discover one day, something that feels like a victory could easily be your undoing.

Child Trust Funds

Parents have been able to switch from a Child Trust Fund into a Junior ISA since 6 April 2015, but in April last year, HMRC said there were still 3.5 million Child Trust Funds held by the under 18s. They could be paying a horrible price

When the CTF accounts were closed to new entrants, the incentive to offer competitive deals dropped. It means the best rate on a cash CTF is usually lower than the best available on a cash JISA – and most are offering much less. The investment JISA offers far more choice and at a lower cost.

If you have £1,000 invested, growing at 5% a year for 18 years, someone in a CTF that charges 1.5% a year could end up with £1,857. Someone in a fee-free JISA and a fund that charges 0.2% a year could have £2,325 – £468 more. The sooner you switch, the more you can save in charges.