How Leeds digital business ddroidd exceeded £3m turnover in its first year

Melissa Hendry said: “To exceed targets in our first year is testament to the hard work of the entire team."

The Leeds-based firm, which billed more than £3.2m in its first year of trading, specialises in designing, developing, and integrating digital platforms for complex online markets.

ddroidd employs 92 staff, delivering projects for clients and agency partners. It has offices in Romania and Leeds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melissa Hendry, co-founder and managing director of ddroidd, said: “To exceed targets in our first year is testament to the hard work of the entire team. Our technical experts are some of the best in the industry and help us to deliver smarter, scalable and more sustainable digital platforms.

“We are passionate about sustainability and educating businesses on the environmental impact that inefficient websites, digital platforms, and technical architecture play in consuming unnecessary power.

“During our first year, we developed and launched our A+++ framework to deliver ‘greener’ technology, which has helped clients to reduce their carbon emissions and hosting bills as a result.

“We look forward to building on this over the next 12 months, especially at a time when the spotlight is on businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.”

ddroidd is aiming to double in size in its second year, employing 200 people with a £5m turnover.

ddroidd was previously a joint venture between digital agency Delete and TEC Agency in Romania. The venture was at that point called Delete Application Management. It became ddroidd after Delete was acquired by IT services firm Kagool and Ms Hendry joined by Catalin Stancel, Nicu Bordea, Oana Bufnea and Traian Rus decided to take it on as a stand-alone business last year.

In June 2019, Ms Hendry had joined Delete as head of managed services and security to help drive the joint venture.

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you