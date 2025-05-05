How the founder of Yorkshire's Little Journey went from having £12 in the bank to landing a £1.7m investment

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Copley had been living in London for the last seven years, having originally moved there for university to study design. She set up the business in August 2018 with anaesthetist Dr Chris Evans and was working as a product manager at cosmetics giant L’Oréal when she decided to “up sticks”.

“I called my mum on New Year’s Day 2020 and asked if I could come home,” she emotionally recalls. “I handed in my notice on January 4 and left everything behind. With no income I couldn’t have survived in London with the rent. I had nothing. But something was pulling me in this direction.”

Little Journey is a smartphone app designed to reassure children and their families going through medical journeys, whether elective surgery or long-term clinical trials, using animation and gamification. Developed with healthcare professionals, the app uses evidence-based practices and data-driven insights to change the future of paediatric personalised care.

Sophie Copley of Little Journey.

“Usually you would turn up at the hospital, having no idea of what’s going to happen, and be given a leaflet,” Copley says. “The hospital sends families the Little Journey app once they’re booked in for surgery so that they can download it for free from the comfort of their own home. We explain exactly what is going to happen on the day so that they know what to expect.”

Copley’s leap of faith proved she was right to follow her instincts. Little Journey has gained widespread industry recognition, earning titles such as Yorkshire Tech Climber and landing a place on the NHS Innovation and LEGO Foundation Play For All Accelerator programmes.

The app is used by more than 20,000 families across 100-plus sites in 11 countries and 20 languages. It is reported to reduce pre-operative anxiety levels in children by around 30 per cent.

It has also attracted significant investment, raising more than £12m to date across four funding rounds as it looks to scale its operations globally, fund product enhancements, and strengthen industry partnerships.

Copley, 30, grew up between Halifax and Bradford with working-class parents and a younger sister. Academic by nature, Copley attended North Halifax Grammar School in Illingworth which she credits for “opening up opportunities and promoting and celebrating a culture of learning”.

She took her first steps into entrepreneurship by registering on the school’s Young Enterprise programme. “I was the managing director of a business called cloud-nine which was focused on improving children’s motor skills and creativity through arts and crafts.”

The project won awards for Best Report & Accounts and Innovation & Enterprise at the West Yorkshire Young Enterprise Final in 2012. After completing her A-Levels, she decided to focus on design. “I just wanted to make things,” she says. “I researched the universities and Brunel was number one at the time, so I decided to go to London.”

Copley enrolled on a four-year product design engineering course which she describes as a “total dream”. As part of the course, Copley did a year-long visual merchandising internship at L’Oréal.

Copley met Evans at university, who would soon become her business partner. “As part of my final-year project I applied to work on an NHS partnership with St Thomas’ Hospital in London,” she says. “Chris was doing research into paediatric anxiety at the time and I was super interested.”

Working with Bloomsbury Innovation Group and University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Copley redesigned children’s hospital gowns into superhero costumes featuring a detachable cape which doubled as a comfort blanket.

She presented her ‘Little Heroes’ costumes at the New Designers festival in central London and took home the Mars Chocolate Design Thinking Award, earning her a four-week placement at Mars Design Studio.

This experience paved the way for Little Journey. Copley used the Covid lockdown to fully focus on Little Journey. “I worked every hour that was given,” she says. “I tried lots of different grant funding and I had to go on benefits because all the money we were making from those early customers was put back into building the business.”

The pivotal moment came when Copley and Evans met with clinical research organisation IQVIA. “They said our application would really help children that are going through clinical trials, which we hadn’t thought of as we’d been focusing on hospital surgery,” says Copley. “We successfully pitched for a £1.7m deal to rebuild the entire platform and service children going through this clinical trial.”

Little Journey also pitched for seed investment and raised £1.5m from NPIF (Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund) - Mercia Equity Finance. It raised a second seed round of £2.5m from Octopus Ventures in 2023.

Little Journey now employs nearly 50 people with a base at Nexus innovation hub at the University of Leeds. The app is developed entirely in-house with a product team of designers, researchers, clinical psychologists and play specialists.

The business secured its biggest investment to date in November last year - £6m Series A funding led by venture capital firm Par Equity - and has since raised some follow-on capital taking the total to £6.5m. Additional finance came from Mercia Ventures, NPIF, Octopus Ventures, Calm/Storm Ventures, and angel investors.

The co-founders’ passion for the cause proved a huge draw. “I’m very lucky that our product is helping children,” Copley says. “The investors are fantastic for supporting that mission and buying into what we’re trying to achieve.”

She adds: “We’re now working on expansion in the US, UK and Europe. We’re looking at how we can integrate datasets to be able to personalise care mostly around neurodivergent children.

“One of the lessons I’ve learned as a founder is you don’t have to know everything. If you can align on the mission and bring experts into one place, it benefits the wider business. ‘Take the risk and you’ll have no regrets’ is my message to others.”