How to go about generating a tax-free income - Sarah Coles

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Most of us have absolutely no issues with paying tax. We want functioning public services, and we’re prepared to pay for them. However, most people are also keen not to hand over more to the taxman than they have to, and in an environment of rising taxes, tax planning has made it onto more to-do lists.

It may seem odd to talk about rising taxes at a time when the government has promised no extra taxes for working people. However, recent tax hikes have taken a toll – as have the frozen income tax thresholds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They mean that 3.2 million more people are expected to pay income tax in the current tax year than would have paid it if the personal allowance had risen with inflation, and 2.5 million more people will pay higher and additional rate tax. Gone are the days when higher rate tax was associated with real wealth and splendour. Now, around a fifth of taxpayers pay higher or additional rates.

"It’s worth exploring your options for tax-free income," says finance expert Sarah Coles. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

It means it’s worth exploring your options for tax-free income. But you don’t need anything nearly as extreme as a tax haven. You don’t have to go anywhere near questionable schemes that are under investigation by HMRC either. You can build your own tax-efficient income by bringing together a number of specific allowances.

If you make income from savings, the personal savings allowance means the first chunk of interest may be tax free. Basic rate taxpayers can receive up to £1,000 in interest from savings accounts each year without paying tax, while higher-rate taxpayers can receive up to £500 – although additional rate taxpayers don’t have this allowance.

If you earn less than the personal allowance of £12,570 from wages and pensions, you also have the starting rate for savings – so the first £5,000 of interest on your savings is tax free. You get the personal savings allowance on top of that. It means you can make £12,570 from wages, and £6,000 in savings interest without paying any tax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the starting rate for savings is only available to lower earners, so for every £1 of non-savings income over your personal allowance, you lose £1 of your starting savings rate. If you earn £17,570 or more, you lose it all.

If your interest busts the available allowances, you can consider using cash ISAs. You can put £20,000 away in the current tax year and interest is completely tax free. Aside from that you could consider premium bonds. The average saver won’t win enough to keep pace with inflation, and if you don’t win you’ll get no return at all. However, if you win something, there’s no tax to pay on it.

If you make income from your investments, then those you hold in a stocks and shares ISA are tax free too. You can take bond income or UK dividend income free of tax – or cash in your investment and take it out without paying capital gains tax. It means you can balance income from ISAs with that from other taxable sources in the most tax efficient way possible. If you have a really significant ISA portfolio you could take all your income free of tax and never have to trouble the taxman at all.

If you have investments outside an ISA, the first £500 of dividend income is free of tax in the current tax year. You can also take capital gains from your investments in order to supplement your income, and the first £3,000 each year is tax free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re an experienced investor prepared to take high risks, then venture capital trusts also offer valuable tax perks. Any dividend income paid out is tax free, and income tax relief is available, up to a maximum of 30% of the amount invested. VCTs are also capital gains tax free, although the returns are largely in dividends.

There are planning opportunities too. If you’re married or in a civil partnership, you can share assets between you and double the amount of money you can make before the taxman takes a slice. For example, you can share income-producing assets with your spouse, so you can both take advantage of your personal allowance, dividend allowance and ISA allowance.

There’s the marriage allowance too. If one spouse is a non-taxpayer and the other is a basic rate taxpayer, the marriage allowance lets the non-taxpayer give £1,260 of their personal allowance to their spouse in the current tax year. It’s worth £252 this year and can be backdated for up to four years (as long as you qualified in each of those years), so in the first year you could get £1,008 of tax relief.

You can also consider a number of insurance products with tax benefits. If you want to generate tax free income in retirement, you can consider a purchased life annuity. These are designed to provide a guaranteed income for life or over a fixed term, in exchange for a lump sum that’s not from a pension. Part of the income paid is deemed to be a return of your original investment and therefore is tax free. The interest element of the income is taxable, but no tax will have to be paid if it falls within the personal allowance or personal savings allowance. If you’re paying for care, meanwhile, you can consider a long-term care annuity, also known as an immediate needs annuity. The income is tax free if the income is paid direct to the care provider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re interested in generating some extra cash on the side, there are some allowances which means you may be able to do so tax-free. If you rent a furnished room in your home to a lodger, the first £7,500 of rent each year is tax free. It’s not a step everyone is prepared to take, but if you have extra space in your home and you could do with the additional income, it can work. If you have a hobby or a side hustle, meanwhile, the trading allowance means you can make up to £1,000 tax free.

Not all of these approaches will appeal to everyone. It’s a question of putting together the right options for you. If that means living somewhere warm with the vain and the greedy, then that’s totally up to you. I’ll look out for you in the next series of The White Lotus.

Awful April on the way

April is going to be every bit as awful as you’d expect this year, with the usual range of price rises squeezing our budgets even harder. This doesn’t just mean money will be tighter in the coming weeks, it also has a knock-on impact on your savings.

You should have enough cash to cover 3-6 months’ worth of essential expenses as emergency savings while you’re working and 1-3 years’ worth in retirement, which means as the cost of essentials rises, so does the amount of cash you need to hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right now, on average, households spend £2,062 on the essentials each month, so average emergency pots today might need to be between £6,186 and £12,372 among working people, and between £24,744 and £74,232 among retirees.