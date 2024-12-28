Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether they’re only just over a festive hangover, or living in fear of the New Year credit card bill, people will be living with regrets, and considering starting afresh in 2025. The art is to tackle the job in a way that means you can stick with your promises long after the financial and physical hangover subsides.

We ran a survey before Christmas looking at financial resolutions for the new year, and three in five people said they were planning to commit to changes of one sort or another. Women were more likely to make resolutions (two thirds compared to just over half of men), and younger people were the most likely to make a change – three quarters of them will make a resolution.

It may be that older people are less likely to commit to resolutions because they’ve learned from their mistakes over the years and don’t need to change. However, it may just be because they’ve tried and failed before, so they’ve given up. The good news is that there are some ways to make these resolutions stick.

The most common resolution is to save more money, which a fifth of people are keen to commit to. It’s a great idea, because while you’re working age, you should be working towards having cash to cover 3-6 months’ worth of essential spending in an easy access account, and when you’re retired, this rises to 1-3 years’ worth. Overall, more than a third (35%) of people fall short, so there’s plenty of work to be done.

If you’ve failed with this pledge before, it may be because you committed to saving any money left over at the end of the month, and when you got there, there was nothing left. The key is to pay yourself first – setting up a direct debit into a savings account on payday, so you save before you have a chance to spend.

Alternatively, you may have struggled because you didn’t work out where this money was going to come from. This can be solved with the second most common resolution – to spend less. If this remains a vague promise, there’s every chance it will fail too, because cutting costs starts with drawing up a budget, looking at where you’re spending at the moment, and identifying specific cuts that will free up the cash you need.

A budget can also help enormously with the third most popular resolution – to get on top of our money more generally. As well as looking at your spending day-to-day, you need to consider your income, and make sure the two sides of the budget balance. This is only half the job though, because you need to consider your financial resilience in the round, including whether you have expensive short-term debts or enough emergency savings, if you’re on track with your pension, and whether you can invest. Ideally, you should free up money in your budget to put towards your top priorities each month too.

For more than one in ten people their top priority will be to pay down debts. This resolution is more common among higher rate taxpayers – at 15%, demonstrating what we know from our wider research - that the more you earn, the more you’re likely to borrow - and the more you borrow as a percentage of income.

It’s worth understanding exactly how much debt you have and how much interest you’re paying on it. That way you can prioritise the most expensive debts, and consider moving any you won’t clear immediately to a more cost-effective way of borrowing. In an ideal world you would pay off these debts entirely, and then move on to building robust finances. In the real world we know borrowing on things like credit cards is part of people’s lives. The aim is to set up direct debits, so you get on top of it, without using it as an excuse not to tackle other key areas of resilience at the same time.

This includes investing, which is a common resolution this year: 10% of people want to start investing and 10% want to pay more into investments. Both are more common among younger people, who may not have invested yet because money tends to be stretched further at this stage in life.

The good news is that you don’t need a lump sum to get started, you can use regular savings to pay in every month, and build slowly. It’s also a great way to learn about investments, because you can start with a broad fund, so you’re diversified from the first £1, and then build on both your portfolio and your knowledge as you go along. This can be a handy resolution, because you can set up the direct debit at the start of January, and then do the right thing every month without having to think about it.

Finally, 9% want to pay more into their pension. This resolution is particularly popular among young people, which is good news because we know they tend to be more likely to be falling short. Only 38% of people are on track for a moderate retirement income, so we could all benefit from taking stock, and using a pension calculator to help us see how we can make up the shortfall.

It's not always easy to free up more cash for your pension, but one effective approach is to pledge to increase contributions next time you get a pay rise, before you have chance to get used to the extra cash. You can also talk to your employer about what they do in terms of contributions, because sometimes they’ll match the extra you pay in.

We know from experience that sticking with resolutions isn’t a foregone conclusion, but by making them specific, automating them where possible, and recognising what you’ve achieved and how far you have to go, you stand the best possible chance of ending 2025 financially stronger. There’s even the chance you won’t have to look back this time next year and think ‘never again’.

Savings tax

The personal savings allowance (where the first £1,000 of interest is tax-free for basic rate taxpayers, and the first £500 is tax-free for higher rate taxpayers) is on track to save us £520 million this year. This is up an impressive 49% in a year from £350 million.

The easing of the cost-of-living crisis means we have had a bumper year for squirrelling away savings, and despite falling in recent months, savings rates are still far higher than they have been for years. A combination of the two has pushed interest up significantly, so more people are taking more advantage of their personal savings allowance.