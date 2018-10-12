HS2 construction ‘may affect quality of life in Yorkshire communities’

Constructing HS2 will “change the character” of Yorkshire communities along the route and “may impact residents’ quality of life”, high-speed rail bosses have admitted.

Leonie Dubois, HS2 Ltd’s Head of Consultation and Engagement, said: “High speed rail will play a crucial role in rebalancing Britain’s economy; driving business growth, stimulating investment and creating jobs right across the country.

“Through the public consultations, we are providing a more detailed account of how we propose to build the railway and minimise its impacts during construction and operation. We actively encourage people to have their say on the plans we have published today.”