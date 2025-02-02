Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MIA Sports specialises in the design, supply and installation of golf simulators and teaching studios.

Though founded only 10 years ago, the company’s products have been adopted as a training tool at golf facilities in the UK, Europe, and East Asia.

Financing was provided by HSBC UK, with government backing from UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government export credit agency.

A Huddersfield-based company which specialises in indoor golf technology has entered the United Arab Emirates market. Photo: Robert Perry/PA Wire.

Andrew Keast, managing director at MIA Sports, said: “Breaking into the UAE market was a major opportunity for us. Thanks to UKEF and HSBC UK's support, we were able to access the finance required to bring our technology to a fast-rising capital in the world of golf.”

MIA Sports has now begun exporting to the United Arab Emirates following the support of UKEF.

Faced with the opportunity of supplying its technology to Dubai, MIA Sports had to provide financial guarantees which it said would have restricted its cashflow – described by the firm as a catch-22 situation.

The company approached UKEF, who worked with HSBC UK to arrange a finance package for the amount of £75,000.

This was supported by a government guarantee provided through UKEF’s General Export Facility (GEF), a product designed to enable SMEs to scale up their exports by giving banks the confidence to lend.

MIA said the finance package then gave it the confidence to secure the Dubai contract.

This comprised the supply and installation of five teaching studio bays for a new academy at the Emirates Golf Club, home to the iconic Dubai Desert Classic tournament.

Alissia Deane, export finance manager for West Yorkshire, said: “This deal demonstrates how we're helping Yorkshire businesses reach their export potential.

"By working closely with HSBC UK, we've enabled MIA Sports to bring their innovative golf technology to Dubai's growing sports market.”

Andy Booth, international business manager at HSBC UK, said: “Working alongside UKEF, we're committed to helping innovative British businesses like MIA Sports expand internationally.

"This showcases how effective partnership between banking and government support can boost UK exports.”

UKEF is the UK’s export credit agency and a government department, working alongside the Department for Business and Trade.

It was first established in 1919.