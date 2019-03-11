Huddersfield teacher’s eight marathon challenge

INSPIRED by nearly losing his nephew to meningitis, a Huddersfield teacher is running an incredible eight marathons in eight days to raise money to help fight the deadly disease.

Starting on June 15 with a run in Leeds, David Chew plans to then run another marathon every day for the following six days around his local area, have a day off – and then finish off with an amazing double marathon around the Yorkshire peaks on June 22.

In total, David is hoping to raise £1,500 for his superhuman efforts – with the money going to the UK’s largest meningitis charity, Meningitis Now.

David’s eight marathon challenge started after his nephew Oliver fell ill with meningitis in August 2018.

David said: “Luckily, he was taken to hospital in Leeds to be checked – just to be on the safe side. Upon arrival, the doctor immediately took him to resus – we very nearly lost him there.

“Thankfully he gradually improved and has made a full recovery, but it was, as you can imagine, a very difficult time for the family so I am determined to do something challenging and raise as much money as possible.”

David also praised the hospital staff in Leeds who saved Oliver.

“They were great,” he added.

A keen sportsman who loves a challenge, this will not be the first time David has tackled a marathon.

“I started doing a few half marathons several years ago, but I have never classed myself as a runner,” he said. “Then I did my first marathon a year ago in Nottingham and followed this up with the Huddersfield marathon in June last year.

“Next I did a challenge in that same month called “the Wall” which was running from Carlisle to Newcastle – I quite like the mental challenge!”

And as if all that wasn’t enough, David was successful in getting a place in the London marathon in April – which will give him a chance to warm up for his eight-day epic later in the year.

Meningitis Now CEO Dr Tom Nutt – who is also training to take part in the London marathon this year – said he was in complete admiration of David’s incredible efforts.

“As I am also training for a marathon, I know how hard it is – so to be doing not just one but multiple runs is extraordinary,” he said. “I am in awe!”

He said that the funds raised by David would be welcomed by the charity, where they would be used to help fund support for anyone living with the impact of meningitis, to raise awareness of the disease, and to pay for vital research.

Click here visit David’s Just Giving page