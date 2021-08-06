Critchlow has moved to Swindon Town on a season-long deal, days after Rotherham United signed club-mate Rarmani Edmonds-Green.

As with Edmonds-Green, the Terriers have put a recall clause in the deal.

Midfielder Matt Daly has also left on loan this week, for Hartlepool United.

EXPERIENCE: Romoney Critchlow, left, on loan with Hartlepool United

The 22-year-old played six times in all competitions last season and was clearly going to be down the pecking order again despite a defensive revamp which has seen Matty Pearson, Tom Lees and Levi Colwill come in, and Christopher Schindler, Richard Stearman, Richard Keogh and Tommy Elphick released.

Critchlow, who joined from Enfield Borough in 2017, has previously had loan spells at Bradford (Park Avenue), Hartlepool and Welling United.

Speaking specifically about Pearson and Lees, coach Carlos Corberan said: "We've signed these two players because they have more minutes in terms of experience because they are a different age.

"We thought we needed some experience in the league.

"After that as a club you need to analyse what you need.

"We know we have young players for whom the B team isn't going to be demanding enough for their development.

"After the experience some of them had last season in the Championship we understand they need to continue growing and when you look at the players they are competing with in the first team you have doubts about the options.

"The best thing is to give them the most minutes we can, maybe in another team on loan.