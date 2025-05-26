Hull City to scale back spending as Acun Ilicali looks for outside investment
The issue is more financial fair play rules than the Turkish media mogul's wealth, but minor delays to wages in the spring and the admission he is open to outside investment point to wider discomfort.
Ilicali has poured money in since buying Hull in January 2022.
Debt had risen to £66m in the latest accounts, although this predated a lot of transfer activity more out than in last summer, and the money is owed to Ilicali, who is unlikely to call it in any time soon.
But Championship profit and sustainability rules are designed to stop clubs being dependent on debt to owners, and clubs losing more than £41.5m over three years.
"We have zero problem, and the finances of the club are very good," Ilicali told Hull Live.
"Last year, we were over the limits. We pushed too much. Now we have to go down because it's calculated over three years.
"But our budget is still in the top 10. The squad we have, I believe, is in the top 10. The salaries we pay are in the top eight or top 10.
"The club borrows some money but the team owes the money to me, so I owe it to myself. At the moment we are really okay."
The hope will be that Hull get more out of some players bought last season. Anterior cruciate ligament injuries limited Liam Miller, Mohamed Belloumi and Eliot Matazo to just 20 Championship starts.
Ilicali is open to outside investment, but not giving up control. In April wages were paid days later than planned, but within the timeframe set out in contracts due to problems transferring money around Ilicali's global businesses.
"I will be happy to have some investors, which is good for this club," he said. "Sharing (financial responsibility) is better because you have less weight on you, and for the future, the club is safer.
"But I will not be with somebody or some people where the chemistry is not going to be good. Also, I have to be the decision-maker.
"I had some conversations like this (about investment), but nothing made me 100 per cent comfortable, so it's not something I'm dying for at the moment."
