Families affected by the Hull funeral directors scandal are being invited to a memorial service.

Humberside Police removed 35 bodies and a quantity of ashes from Legacy Independent Funeral Directors' on Hessle Road following a report of "concern for care of the deceased" on March 6 last year.

In January officers said they had passed a “comprehensive file of evidence” to prosecutors so they can consider bringing charges against two individuals.

A man arrested last March and a woman arrested last July remain on police bail.

File pic: The scene at Legacy Independent Funeral Directors on Hessle Road, Hull, in March 2024

Hull Minster is expected to be close to capacity when the invite-only event is held on March 6.

The Bishop of Hull, the Right Reverend Dr Eleanor Sanderson, said: "We offer this service to support the families who continue to bear the distress and grief caused by the revelations one year ago.

“Our desire as a Church has always been to offer all that we can from our faith tradition to seek to restore and uphold the dignity of those affected.

“I pray that the families who gather here will experience respect, love, and care, for themselves and each other as well as for their loved ones."

Bereaved relatives across Hull and East Yorkshire have been left questioning whether they have the ashes of their loved ones, with many saying they have been told they definitely have the wrong remains.

Last year Humberside Police said they had visited 163 families in relation to ashes.

The force confirmed that it was impossible to identify any of the ashes using DNA profiles

Canon Dominic Black said: “It has been a long and traumatic process for the families involved in this.

“We hope and pray that this service offers some comfort and healing for those involved."

Invites have been sent over the past few weeks to families directly affected by the investigation.

Hull Minster is working with Hull and East Riding Councils, who have offered support to affected families since the news broke.

East Riding Council’s Director of Housing, Transportation and Public Protection, Angela Dearing said: “We realise that there may be other people connected to this incident who may want to attend, and whilst we will do what we can to offer them any spare seats, we are limited in the numbers who can come into Hull Minster.

“There will, however, be the opportunity on the evening to light a candle and to write a tribute message, and these options will remain open at Hull Minster in the weeks after the service for anyone who is unable to attend the event.”

A 46-year-old man arrested last March was detained on suspicion of prevention of a lawful and decent burial, fraud by false representation, fraud by abuse of position, theft, making or supplying articles for use in frauds and offences under the Financial Services Act.

A 54-year-old woman arrested later was detained on suspicion of money laundering.