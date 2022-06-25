Hull KR out to show Huddersfield Giants true colours in Challenge Cup semi-final rematch

The Robins were well beaten by Huddersfield at Elland Road in early May and suffered a hangover, losing their next two games to make it four defeats in a row.

Smith has not used the painful loss as a motivational tool this week, with the Rovers head coach instead leaving it up to the individual.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"For those who react that way, sure," said Smith.

George King is manhandled during the Challenge Cup semi-final. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"We all respond differently. There's nothing we can do this week that will alter the fact that we got beaten and didn't go to the cup final. For some others, it's worth just forgetting about the occasion.

"They did a job on us there. Whether some use that, I'm not sure. We won't spend a whole lot of time dwelling on it.

"A lot of it is about us this week. We'd like to think we're on the improve and can give a better version of ourselves on Sunday."

The Robins looked more like their old selves prior to the international break, comfortably beating Salford Red Devils before pushing defending champions St Helens all the way.

Hull KR were second best at Elland Road. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Smith's seventh-placed side have something to build on heading into the final 12 games of the season.

"We're by no means satisfied with the last two games but there were certainly improvements," said Smith.

"We had a bit more control and a bit more smarts about the way we played.

"It builds your confidence when you compete. Even in the last game when we didn't win, we still had a solid performance against one of the big teams in the competition, if not the biggest.

Hull KR produced a promising performance at St Helens last time out. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"You take some encouragement from that as well."

Since seeing off Hull KR at Elland Road, the Giants have lost only once - to Wigan Warriors in the final.

Huddersfield's response to that heartbreak was emphatically positive in the shape of impressive wins over Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

"They're a tough team to beat," said Smith.

"They wear you down and are very methodical about what they do. They stick to their plans and do that as well as any team in the competition.

"They've got a way of not losing games easily and have some talented players in amongst that. They're dangerous as well as methodical.