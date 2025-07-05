The plans aimed to provide a temporary home as well as training and education for veterans leaving the Armed Forces

A charity has shelved plans for a “veterans village” in Hull citing spiralling costs and changes in operational priorities.

Hull4Heroes are no longer bidding to acquire land used as a community greenspace off Coronation Road for the project aiming to help veterans reintegrate into civilian life.

In a post on Facebook, chief executive of the charity Paul Matson said: “It is with deep regret that we feel we can no longer take the Veterans Village forward. The decision has not been taken lightly.”

Plans including 48 homes for veterans and their families, community space, a support hub and training facilities were approved in 2020 by Hull and East Riding Councils.

The community greenspace off Coronation Road is enjoyed by many residents

Estimated costs have risen to between £17m and £20m from £8m originally.

A strategic review by the charity’s trustees in June resulted in the decision to pull out of the tender process to acquire the land – which is designated as an asset of community value – from Hull Council.

The other bidder, Keep Derringham Green, is a community interest company focused on preserving the area’s green spaces.

Mr Matson said they’d be approaching businesses who’d donated large sums to see if the funds could be reallocated to address issues like homelessness.

Anyone who’d donated funds through the legacy campaign could have the money returned, donated to another cause, or to fund services provided by Hull4Heroes.

Figures on the Charity Commission website shows the charity, which runs a drop in centre at Princes Quay as well as the council’s Armed Forces Hub, recorded total gross income of £440,000 in November 2023, against total expenditure of £389,000.

The news prompted an outpouring of sympathy from supporters, urging the charity to “carry on with the excellent services you provide”. However the decision is likely to be well received by residents who use the fields for recreation.

Volunteers look after a community orchard and run activities like community picnics. Bats, foxes, rare dragonflies and the brimstone butterfly are among the creatures who use the space.

Paul Collinson, of Friends of Garrowby Orchard said: “Back in 2014 residents and volunteers planted 2,000 trees which now look fantastic. We saw visitor numbers massively increase in the pandemic – everybody realised what an asset it was. It looks like a country park that people would pay money to use.

"We are delighted the space isn’t going to be built on and it will remain as a resource for residents.”

Lib Dem councillor George Grozav said he was “100 per cent with residents for this greenspace”.

But he also stressed his support for veterans, saying they needed a better site.

He said: “I believe they are in negotiations now and I think they will get something really good.”

Council leader Mike Ross thanked Hull4Heroes for all their hard work in the city.