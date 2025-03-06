Humber Bridge: Work starts on new 'free flow' system to replace toll booths
Phase one of the civil engineering and highway works, which includes the construction of a new tolling gantry spanning all lanes on the bridge, will start on March 17 and last for 10 weeks.
The work will be followed by extensive testing of the new system throughout the summer before official launch in autumn, after which, attention will turn to the removal of the remaining toll booth infrastructure
That is expected to last around 30 weeks and cones will be in place on the bridge until it is completed in autumn or early winter.
To ensure traffic disruption is kept to a minimum, the majority of work will be carried out at night and no daytime lane closures are expected.
The Humber Bridge went cashless in 2021, with motorists now paying using the HumberTAG, credit or debit card, or mobile payment. Chief Executive Officer Andrew Arundel claimed payment would become “more convenient”, with customers able to pay via a new website or mobile app.
People wishing to pay cash will be able to do so via Paypoint.
He said: “We’re delighted to announce the start of works on the new, automated tolling system, which will significantly enhance user experience at the Humber Bridge.
“By completely overhauling the payment process, crossing the bridge will be easier and payment will be much more convenient.”
Staff who worked in the booths will be apply for new back office roles, a statement added.