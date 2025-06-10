Humber has a carbon capture carpe diem moment - The Yorkshire Post says

A CARPE diem moment has come to the Humber.

The Carbon Capture and Storage Association says businesses need clarity from the Government on the Viking CCS project – which would involve moving carbon dioxide emissions from Immingham 34 miles to Theddlethorpe, where they would be stored beneath the North Sea – otherwise they will have to start scaling back.

That would be a huge, frustrating blow.

The Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, initially announced that the Government would support CCS in the Humber at her Labour Conference speech in 2024, but since then she and the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, have failed to guarantee funding, instead saying any decision will be made in tomorrow’s Spending Review.

A boat makes its way up the Humber Estuary towards Hull. Picture: Tony Johnson.

We are living in perilous times as the climate crisis intensifies, but there is a chance to create a hopeful solution on our doorsteps – one which would bring important skilled jobs in areas which need them, and give the area a chance to lead in a new global sector.

Carbon capture is a critical alternative to releasing emissions into the atmosphere.

The Humber is the biggest carbon emitter in the country – without CCS it would be very difficult to see how the UK fulfills its obligation of reaching net zero by 2050.

Business, though, thrives on certainty, especially when it comes to major infrastructure projects. Without unambiguous backing from our leaders, businesses could pull out.