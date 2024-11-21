Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sinking pleasure cruises, boat fires, air crash recovery and distressed deer, whales, seals or dogs. Over the years, they have all needed urgent attention – and the volunteers at Humber Rescue never fail to show.

The Hessle-based lifeboat charity’s essential endeavour has been going strong for 35 years. To celebrate, and raise funds to help them continue their work, they are hosting 600 people for an anniversary Black Tie Gala Ball at DoubleTree by Hilton in Hull on Saturday.

“The easy bit is jumping on the boat and going out,” says founder Paul Berriff. “That's only 10 per cent of the job. The rest of the job is trying to raise funds and buying all the kit and keeping up with the running of the operation.”

A Humber Rescue Lifeboat passes under the Humber Bridge, in Hessle near Hull, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

In the late 60s and early 70s, Paul was working as a news cameraman for BBC Television News in Leeds – he had started, aged 16, as a press photographer with the Yorkshire Evening Post - and was often sent to film lifeboat rescues on the east coast. He was eventually invited on call-outs in Bridlington, where he moved, and joined the auxiliary coastguard.

Paul relocated to Hessle in the 1980s and eventually set up a new coastguard station, as there was no official search and rescue cover from Spurn all the way up the river to Goole. His house in Woodfield Lane became Humber Bridge Coastguard, where Paul recruited his pals to the cause.

Paul, now 78 and living near Northallerton, says: “It seems to be a myth that a lot of the people that are on lifeboats are all fishermen and seafarers, but most of them aren't. I mean, (now) we have doctors, firemen, policemen, a television producer - me - and a real hotchpotch of professions.”

He adds: “We've all got our own jobs to do, and if you're around you just drop what you're doing. The number of dinners and events and everything else that we've had to cancel or walk out of because the pagers have gone off… you really should speak to our wives.”

Paul Berriff OBE, founder and trustee of Humber Rescue.

Initially, they had radios, rescue gear and a Land Rover - but crucially couldn’t get on the water. With the help of a media appeal, they were able to buy a lifeboat in 1990. Then they worked with a local builder, Roger Hatfield, on a new lifeboat house on the foreshore alongside the Humber Bridge and Humber Rescue was officially born.

The calls have come thick and fast for more than three decades. “We could still say no, but we never do,” Paul says. “Way back in the late 90s and early 2000s I was working abroad quite a bit, but I was still the launching authority, and I've launched a lifeboat three or four times from New York.”

Dave Roberts, charity chairman, was one of those at hand after an RAF Tornado aircraft crashed into the Humber estuary near Brough in 2002, as two crewmen were rescued after they ejected from the bomber. He spotted what looked like a green balloon in the water.

He says: “It was the pilot. He was a mile and a half from where the plane had crashed.”

Volunteers from Humber Rescue and the Hull Coastguard Rescue Team, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

There have also been tragic cases. One occurred in 1997, when Hessle grandmother Audrey Jones, who was treated to a hot-air balloon trip for her 75th birthday, died after it hit power lines and the basket plunged to the ground. Humber Rescue was among the responders.

Paul says: “We are a 999 service, you know. Police, fire, ambulance, coastguard/lifeboat. That's what we are.”

The charity now consists of 34 volunteers, manning three lifeboats which last year responded to 129 call-outs (of 3,000 since 1990) and has an average of £60,000 yearly running costs, paid for through fundraising, donations and legacies.

“All our money is from contributions. We're not part of the RNLI, we are an independent charity,” says Paul.

David Roberts, chairman of Humber Rescue.

“So we have to do all our fundraising ourselves, and it costs quite a bit, even just to do a quick search.”

Documentary maker Paul, who has worked with the likes of famous German director Werner Herzog, is known for having shot dramatic footage of the September 11, 2001 emergency response in New York and caught street level footage of the south World Trade Center tower’s collapse. He brought out a documentary, 9/11: The Firefighters' Story, on UK television.

“The fire chief, who was the star of it, came over for our press preview, which we had in England,” says Paul. “We got a call one night and we said to him, ‘Do you want to come out on the lifeboat?’ So we took him with us and it was a yacht in distress.”

They rescued a family and “had to take the fire chief off as well because they didn’t feel very well.