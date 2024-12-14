Humber Rescue: 'Miracle' as casualty pulled from freezing waters after three hours

Rescue crews have been hailed as heroes after saving the life of a person floundering in the freezing waters of the River Humber for several hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Icy temperatures of just 8C mean someone can usually survive just 30 to 90 minutes but the casualty was "miraculously" found alive in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Humber Rescue volunteers were called at 2.37am, with Coastguard helicopters first to the scene but having to turn back under low-lying fog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two lifeboats were sent out, with coastguard crews from across Hull, Hornsea, and Cleethorpes scouring the shoreline and nearby vessels doing what they could to search.

Humber Rescue Lifeboat, photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

Eventually, a lifeboat crew returning to the boathouse after three hours received an urgent call to say cries for help had been heard from the water at Humber Sea Terminal.

Coxswain Ian Bennett said: “With water temperatures so low, every minute counted. This rescue is a testament to the skill, determination, and teamwork of everyone involved.”

He spoke of the "seamless" teamwork across teams, volunteers and Coastguard, along with police and paramedics and vessels that helped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave Roberts, chairman of Humber Rescue, said: “This was a near-impossible situation, and without the dedication of our volunteers and the collaboration of other emergency services, the outcome could have been very different.”