Idiotic employment claims a waste of time and taxpayer money - Andrew Vine

A rash of recent employment tribunals make for barely believable reading and has left me feeling the utmost sympathy for managers having to deal with whingeing malcontents bringing frankly ludicrous claims against their employers.

There was the man who claimed he was the victim of aggression because he caught sight of his boss sighing and rolling his eyes.

There was another man who said he was unfairly treated because his boss objected to him working from home for a week so he could supervise men remodelling his garden.

Picture: Adobe.

My favourite, though, was the man who said he was discriminated against because the mug from which he liked to drink his coffee went missing from the office kitchen.

As if coping with the unimaginable trauma of a mug vanishing wasn’t a severe enough ordeal, this poor put-upon soul was also complaining to the tribunal about being refused a five-week holiday, which he’d asked for just three weeks after starting the job.

It takes no great leap of the imagination to picture the managers of the firms subjected to these claims not just sighing and rolling their eyes, but holding their heads despairingly as they wonder how on earth we’ve sunk to such a degree of absurdity in the world of work.

These three cases are far from unusual. Over the past few years, there has been a steady increase in the number of tribunals being reported which to the impartial reader concern grievances which are simply laughable.

Among them were a complaint that a manager was “looking at me funny” and another that an unwanted birthday card had been left on somebody’s desk.

Goodness knows how much staff time and legal expense has been incurred in defending claims such as these.

And it’s not just the cost to the companies concerned. It’s all of us as taxpayers who are footing the bill for the tribunals, their valuable time being frittered away on nonsense when there is a years-long waiting list for hearings.

According to the government’s own figures, the backlog of cases has increased by 28 per cent over the past year, from 39,000 to 49,800.

You can only wonder at how many of those concern imagined slights, which are delaying genuine victims of unfairness at work from obtaining justice and compensation.

When the government gives workers full employment rights from day one, we can expect the number of claims of discrimination to jump even more sharply.

That preposterous allegations are making it into court suggests there needs to be a shake-up of the tribunals system to weed out the frivolous before they waste time and public money.

It really does boggle the mind to contemplate that anybody would seriously resort to legal action because a mug goes missing, but what’s plain from these claims – and there are more and more of them appearing in the news – is that something has fundamentally changed in the attitude of many to work.

There are employees out there who spend their entire working lives looking for offence and finding unfairness or even malice in the everyday routine of workplaces.

That’s increasingly turning the job of managing people into a minefield where employees have to be tiptoed around.

Any of us who have been in charge of other people know that everybody deserves to be treated with decency and respect, but even so there are moments when the law has to be laid down.

However tactfully or constructively it is done, staff sometimes have to be told to crack on with the job in hand, or that what has been produced isn’t up to scratch and needs to be done again. Workplaces of all types simply cannot function without that happening.

Until relatively recently, everybody understood this. Moments of tension between managers and staff would be viewed as part of the rough-and-tumble of working life, where you have bad days as well as good.

People accepted that and moved on from those moments, with no hard feelings on either side.

Not any more. Now people sue if told their performance needs to improve, claiming they are being bullied.

We can trace the start of this back to the Covid epidemic of five years ago, when people began working from home, and in the case of many furloughed staff doing next to nothing in exchange for more or less a full wage.