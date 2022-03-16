Firefighters were called out to Ben Rhydding Drive shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday.

More than 75 per cent of the flat was on fire and the surrounding flats in the apartment block were at risk.

Crews from Ilkley, Otley and Silsden fire stations used six breathing apparatus, three hose reels, one large jet and a high powered fan to extinguish the fire and rid the properties of smoke.

No rescues were carried out, but one occupant was treated by fire crews with oxygen and then by ambulance crews for smoke inhalation.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were called to a flat fire with 75 per cent of the flat involved, and risks to other surrounding flats in the block.

"Smoke detectors were fitted and working at the time of the incident."