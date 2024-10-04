Ilkley Literature Festival: Major names from Jodi Picoult to Prue Leith descend on Yorkshire for 17 days of events

When it comes to famous names, Ilkley Literature Festival has always attracted the 'big guns'. Now stars from Jodi Picoult to Prue Leith are all descending on Yorkshire.

This is one of the oldest festivals of its kind, and the North's longest running, with a reputation to rival almost any worldwide.

Famously, in 1975, it was acclaimed poet Ted Hughes who premiered his rendition of Cave Birds here, only to be interrupted by a “blood curdling scream" as a woman was sick and had to be led out. Now for this year’s festival, launching tonight, there is an incredible mix across fiction, politics and poetry.

Erica Morris, festival director, said: “It’s a privilege and a thrill to welcome so many incredible writers – novelists, poets, journalists, historians, political commentators, essayists and children’s authors – to Ilkley each year.

Great British Bake-Of judge Prue Leith

"For two weeks every October our peaceful spa town becomes a humming centre of contemporary ideas, debate and discussion."

There are to be more than 90 events taking place in the town.

Author Kate Atkinson was the first to appear, revealing Death at the Sign of the Rook at Ilkley's Grove Bookshop. This independent bookshop alone is set to sell between 10,000 and 20,000 books over coming days.

To date, some 24 shows have already sold out, including tonight's opening event with Patrick Grant, of the Great British Sewing Bee, and then headline authors Theresa May, Gyles Brandreth, Dame Harriet Walter and Miranda Sawyer.

This weekend will feature the former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, as well as talks with former One Show presenter Adrian Chiles. Other headline acts for coming days include comedian Julian Clary, lexicographer Susie Dent, and poet and playwright Carol Ann Duffy.

American novelist Jodi Picoult next Friday, while Booker-prize novelist Alan Hollinghurst celebrates his first book in over a decade, with a sell-out show on October 13.

Ilkley Literature Festival was opened by poet W.H. Auden in 1973. Over half a century later, there is a nod to these roots with a series of themes for 2024.

In Verse plays homage to a 50-year legacy of promoting poetry, while Democracies in Danger acknowledges the "ultimate election year" with a series of talks.

Murder, They Wrote celebrates the nation’s bestselling genre, as both debut authors and masterminds of the genre discuss why crime fiction pays.

Then there is A Matter of Taste, with celebrity chefs and food writers, a focus on Nurturing Nature, and advances in technology.

Ms Morris said: "This year’s wide-ranging and eclectic programme reconsiders legacies of astounding artists, from Ludwig van Beethoven to James Baldwin, and thoughtfully explores topics as varied as the ethics of AI, the mathematics of Shakespeare and the history of Britpop. We can’t wait!”