‘I’m Yorkshire’s ‘falafel lady’ - here’s how I introduced Middle Eastern street food to the region’
Ms Lowe, originally from Hemsworth, had a dream to start her own falafel van.
She said: “At the time there were just burger and sandwich vans but I wanted to offer something different - falafel and salad.”
Business advisors warned Ms Lowe against selling falafel but she remained determined.
She said: “I knew Wakefield wasn’t quite ready for falafel - something vegetarian - but that’s what I was good at.”
Ms Lowe set up her own street food van inside Wakefield’s Market Hall 18 years ago and hasn’t looked back since.
'Falafel lady' Debra Lowe started Falafel Street Kitchen from scratch
She said: “Business was slow at first. Eventually I managed to grow my customer base by introducing locals to falafel.”
Falafel is a Middle Eastern dish made of crushed chickpeas and fava beans, and then blended with herbs.
Ms Lowe said: “I make everything from scratch, including my own hummus and chilli sauce.”
After eight years in business, the mother-of-three introduced peri peri chicken wraps.
Ms Lowe said: “I had three children to support. I couldn't do it on falafel alone. The chicken was an extra bit of income.”
Following the closure of Wakefield Market in 2018, Ms Lowe’s street food van was relocated, to where it remains today, positioned outside Wakefield Cathedral.
She said over the years she has seen the region’s tastebuds diversify.
Ms Lowe said she has witnessed falafel transform from being an unknown dish to appearing on the high street including “the likes of Greggs.”
She said: “I deal with a huge range of customers from all different backgrounds. People can’t believe a woman with a Yorkshire accent can make authentic falafel.”
Falafal wraps start from £5 with a £1 student discount.
The chicken wraps are still Ms Lowe’s bread and butter when it comes to the income - but says her heart will always be in falafel.