Independent book shops have a special place in hearts of many committed readers and come to be a trusted source of recommendations.

These enthusiasts should keep an eye out for the Indie Book Awards – as it’s the only such event in which authors and illustrators are voted for and judged by such establishments.

The awards are run by the Booksellers Association as part of its year-round campaign Books Are My Bag, which showcases and promotes to consumers the economic, cultural and community value that these shops offer.

Winners will be announced during the campaign’s annual Independent Bookshop Week (Saturday, June 14 to 21) to “put the best books into the minds and hands of as many readers as possible,” say organisers, championing paperbacksacross four categories of fiction, non-fiction, children’s fiction and picture book.

Emma Bradshaw, head of campaigns at the Booksellers Association, said: “At the Booksellers Association we are privileged to regularly witness the alchemy of authors and independent booksellers working in tandem to place the perfect books into the hands of exactly the right reader; it is a magical pairing of brilliant writers and expert curators.

"Therefore it is always a privilege to announce the shortlist for the Indie Book Awards, where we can bring the results of this partnership to as wide an audience as possible, alongside spotlighting some of the best and brightest summer reads for 2025.”

A judging panel of independent booksellers – including The Thoughtful Spot Children's Bookshop in Halifax, West Yorkshire – will decide on the four winners, which wil be announced on the Magic Classical radio channel on Thursday, June 19.

Salomey Doku, author of Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time, and Niyla Farook, writer of Murder for Two, both from West Yorkshire, are nominated in the children’s category.

“I’m thrilled that Brielle and Bear: Once Upon a Time has been chosen for this shortlist,” said Salomey, from Leeds.

"My graphic novel is a passion project that represents so much of my personal hopes and dreams. I greatly enjoyed creating it, and to think that it has the power to touch others in any capacity is deeply moving to me.

"My hope is that all who pick it up feel the love that went into crafting it, and find some comfort in its pages. I’m passionate that books should be accessible for all, so I’ve tried to reflect my love for books in my graphic novel.

"Having a bookworm as a protagonist, and having my main characters meet for the first time in a bookshop was incredibly special for me. Independent bookshops put books into the hands of readers of all levels and tastes. Their role is invaluable. I’m grateful whenever I find one, and can’t help dropping in to peruse the shelves - and of course, I usually leave with a new book!”