“Industrialisation of the countryside” warning amid 300 solar farm developments in pipeline

More than 300 solar farm developments are already in the pipeline for Yorkshire and the Humber whilst each month fresh applications for major solar development in the countryside are made.

Earlier this month, plans for a solar farm on 3,500 acres of green belt land between Doncaster and Rotherham were submitted.

It follows proposals to install solar panels along with a battery energy storage system (BESS) across nearly 100 acres of land near to South Elmsall in West Yorkshire.

Secretary for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband addresses delegates at the Energy UK conference on October 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Other recent applications have included a solar development on farmland near the village of Cliffe in Selby, a scheme on farmland between the villages of Cawood and Wistow, also in Selby, and fields at Sutton-on-the-Forest near Easingwold in North Yorkshire are earmarked for solar development.

These developments are for 49.9 megawatts (MW) of power generation and means they don’t meet the 50 MW requirement of being classed as Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects, which have to be referred to the Secretary of State.

However, these and dozens of other applications are sitting alongside major schemes which bypass scrutiny of local authorities and communities and are decided in London.

Currently in the scoping and planning stages at government level is Tween Bridge solar farm which will cover 3,700 acres near Thorne in Doncaster; Light Valley Solar Farm will cover 2,600 acres at Escrick off the A19 near York; Kingfisher Solar Farm is earmarked for 2,250 acres of land between Beverley and Hutton Cranswick; Pear Tree Solar Farm will cover 2,000 acres at Long Riston, a village north of Hull; and the 3,000 acre Mylen Leah solar farm will sit between the villages of Seaton Ross, Melbourne, Laytham, Ellerton, East Cottingwith and Foggathorpe. With a combined population of around 2,000 - there will be more than an acre of solar per person.

Amateur Astronomer George McManus from Long Riston in East Yorkshire with his 4 1/2 inch refracting telescope.

When BOOM Power’s East Yorkshire Solar Farm - more than 3,500 acres of solar panels near Howden - was approved by the government in May this year, local resident George McManus knew nothing about it.

BOOM said it had local backing but Mr McManus said a major issue is local people are still unaware of developments coming forward and the cumulative impact of them.

He said: “The level of public awareness is still absolutely minimal. Big projects are bypassing the planning process and you don’t see signs or notices in the paper.

“We had to go through planning twice to get a conservatory built and these proposals go past because they are classed as nationally significant and decided by people in London who don’t know the area.”

The uptick in solar applications comes as the government doubles down on its commitment to achieve Net Zero by 2030 and reconvened its Solar Task Force after Labour’s election victory in July last year.

Since Labour regained power it has given the greenlight to almost 3GW of nationally significant solar projects – nearly three times as much as the previous 14 years combined.

Ed Miliband, MP for Doncaster North and the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, leads the government’s Solar Road Map, a 72 page document published in June which sets out steps and actions the Government will take to seize solar power opportunities. It follows a 138 page solar power action plan published in December lamenting A New Era of Clean Electricity.

Mr Miliband has said: “Solar is at the heart of our mission to make the United Kingdom a clean energy superpower. It is one of the cheapest and quickest to build power sources we have.”

It had also been muted earlier this year that communities in rural areas, where new solar or wind farms are built, will receive money from energy developers to spend on local priorities.

However, there are signs of discomfort coming from local authorities about the influx of solar in rural and agricultural areas.

Last month a City of Doncaster Council motion calling for agricultural land to be spared from use for solar panel farms received cross-party support from Labour, Reform and Conservative members, while earlier this year, East Riding Council agreed to publish a map on its website showing the locations and volume of solar and wind farm developments.

Mr McManus explained: “We have been trying to get the message out there and for the first time this year we were brought to the attention of East Riding District Council. They were shocked when we showed them the map of the East Riding and proposed solar farms.

“ERC did agree to put a map online and suddenly 25,000 acres of the East Riding landscape will change and all we will get is fields full of plastic for the next 50 years.

“If you had a 50MW development in Holderness, nobody would be bothered, if it was outside Driffield nobody would be bothered. But, when you put them all together, look cumulatively at all these smaller schemes. It will be dramatic.”

He added ERASE was not against the drive for cleaner energy or anti-solar. His stance is backed by other local campaign groups across the region fighting their own battles to prevent fields being filled with solar panels.

Rooftops Not Countryside is a campaign group established in response to the Light Valley Solar development.

It says: “While we support renewable energy, we believe solar panels should be placed on industrial estates, commercial buildings, and car parks - not on productive agricultural land.”

Stop Scotton Solar Farm recently collected more than 600 signatures on a petition to build on 226 acres of agricultural farmland between Scotton and Brearton. The group maintains it is not anti-solar but farms should be established in already industrial settings.”

Mr McManus added: “It is industrialisation of the countryside. I don’t know anyone in our campaign group who does not agree with the basic principle of climate change or green energy.

“However, there are airfields which can be covered with solar panels, Tesco has car parks all over the place so they could be under cover - but you don’t get the same return on brownfield.”

Concerns have also been raised about the volume of overseas based companies setting up solar farms in the Yorkshire countryside.

The Tween Bridge and Pear Tree developments are being brought by German based firm RWE, Kingfisher Solar Farm is being led by Danish based Orsted, and Norwegian government owned firm, StatKraft is driving the Mylen Leah project.