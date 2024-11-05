Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hawfinches have been reported across England, including some in Yorkshire, over the past week or two, suggesting the start of an influx from Europe such as the one experienced in November 2017 when flocks of 50 or more hawfinches were recorded.

It suggests there has been a failure in the tree seed crop in hawfinch strongholds in Germany and Bulgaria, and as a result they are prospecting further afield for alternative supplies.

The hawfinch is large and looks top heavy because of its thick neck and bulging cheeks which conceal powerful muscles and also a massive conical beak.

Coccothraustes coccothraustes hawfinch

It uses this equipment to crack open the hard seeds of cherries and also the seeds of hornbeam and ash, and to do so exerts a mighty punch, a load equivalent of 150 lbs per square inch.

As a result the hawfinch's scientific name is Coccothraustes coccothraustes which means seed breaker

They have an orange brown head and a black bib and the beak is horn coloured it winter and blue in summer.

Hawfinches spend much of their time in tree tops and are often first located by their tik tik calls

Our resident population is small, only between 500 to 1,000 pairs a year, and has dwindled to such an extent that it is Red Listed as a bird of maximum conservation concern.

Many will be hoping that an influx will eventually result in more hawfinches turning up this winter at traditional sites such as

Fountains Abbey or the Yorkshire Arboretum at Castle Howard.

Snow and Lapland buntings and twite have all been reported on Flamborough Head and Filey Brigg while a stone curlew has been in fields at Stone Lea, Filey.

Black redstarts have also been seen at a number of coastal sites as they move south from breeding sites.